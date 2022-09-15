Tricked-Out Truck Gets Stuck 3-Feet off the Road, Perfect Example of a Concrete Cowboy

There's a reason pickup trucks get so much love nowadays – they are all-rounders and make the perfect daily driver. Trucks will drop and pick kids from school, carry groceries, tag a trailer, and even haul your neighbor's beater when it gets stuck in traffic. But there's a new breed of decked-out trucks, 'the mall crawlers' and 'pavement princesses. 'They might be flashy but defy the logic behind having a pickup truck.

6 photos