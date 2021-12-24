Trials Rider Champion Kills It on Two Wheels in "Matrix Resurrections" Tribute Video

Every time Japanese trials rider Tomomi Nishikubo posts a video, the whole Internet goes into raptures, commending his skills and creativity. His latest project makes no exception, especially with it also being a tribute to the new "Matrix Resurrections" movie.
Nishikubo is a professional rider and a two-time Japan National Trials Champion, winning his first title in 2016 and then the second one in 2017. He’s been in the saddle since he was five years old when he initially started with motocross. Nishikubo got his first trials bike when he was 12 and he never looked back. He learned a lot of the cool tricks he’s got in his bag by himself, watching online videos with other pros like Danny MacAskill and the likes.
For the last couple of years, he’s been shooting narrative-led street trials videos and he’s got some really cool projects in his portfolio, with some of them getting millions of hits on YouTube.
Nishikubo’s latest creation was posted just a day ago and is a demonstration of trials and parkour artistry, in collaboration with traceur Masaru Sakakibara, who also brought his A-game to the project. Shot by filmmaker Arata in just two days, the video was edited by Tomomi and is meant to celebrate the release of the new Matrix movie, which just hit the global theaters on December 22. "The Matrix Resurrections" was directed by Lana Wachowski, staring once again Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. We’re not sure if you’ve seen it yet or if you plan to, so no spoilers.
Inspired by the legendary bullet-dodging scenes, Arata used some really cool slow-motion effects and what looked like a gazillion of GoPros to capture the best moments both from Nishikubo and parkour master Masaru Sakakibara.
Chasing each other on the streets of Tokyo, the two athletes compete in showing off their skills, one relying on his own body and the other on two wheels. You can watch them in action in the video below.
