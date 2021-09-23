Trek’s 2022 Boone 6 Carbon Cyclocross Race Demon Leaves Most Folks Speechless

In spirit of American Month here on autoevolution, I thought it’d be nice to keep you up to date with one of my favorite cycling teams, Trek. This crew is the kind that doesn’t really need much of an introduction. Heck, if you turn on the TV to any sports channel that may be featuring cycling events, chances are you’ll see a Trek branded bike somewhere at the front of the pack.
The Boone 6, too, is the sort of bike that’s meant for the leading rider, and even world champion riders like Lucinda Brand ride a Boone. However, this year’s model is a tad different from previous ones in that Trek has taken some of the tech they use on bikes like the Emonda and incorporated it into the Boone. Even features like the rear IsoSpeed are in place. But I’m getting ahead of myself, so allow me to slow down a bit.
Overall, this machine is completed using Trek’s 600 Series OCLV Carbon. Equipped with a Trek Cross, full carbon fork at the front, internal cable routing, and that IsoSpeed, and this bike looks like it’s just one vibrational reducing machine. That IsoSpeed will help reduce some of the shock you’d normally feel as if the bike is built with a suspension system because, well, it is.
One trait that Trek focused on while creating the Boone 6 was that of making the frame more efficient in terms of drag when bombing down hills. To achieve a level of aerodynamics that helps riders shave seconds off the clock, Trek is using Aero frame tubing meant to cut through oncoming wind.
Because bikes like these don’t generally include a suspension system, tires and wheels are crucial. Wheels are in the shape of tubeless-ready Bontrager Paradigm Comp 25 rims. As for tires, in-house Bontrager strikes again with CX3 Team Issue tires. If you don’t like these tires, which I highly doubt, you can always change them out as this is a rather inexpensive component to replace.
Now, who do you think could be furnishing the drivetrain for this carbon beast? Well, it’s not Sram, but Shimano. Yes, Shimano is the crew chosen to furnish the drivetrain and brings a GRX RX810 setup tuned to eleven speeds. However, the cassette and chain are Ultegra HG line components. As for braking, Shimano continues their dominance with an MT800 setup pinching down on 160-mm (6.3-in) rotors.
work those legs.
Overall, this carbon XC only weighs 18.30 lbs (8.3 kg) for a size 56 bike. All in all, a limit of 275 lbs (125 kg) is the maximum threshold for a safe and podium-winning ride.
So, how much are you going to be paying for the 2022 Boone 6? Well, Trek mentions an MSRP of $4,000 (€3,414 at current exchange rates) for the bike. So, all you need is $4K, years of training, and you too could be the next world champion XC rider. Better cut back on those carbs if you want to afford this cookie.
