Trek's 2023 Procaliber 9.6 May Be Unlike Any Other Cross-Country MTB You've Ridden, Ever

“Hey. Psst! Come here. Quick!” “Who, me?” “Yeah. You’re that guy looking for a cross-country rig, right?” “Uhm, yeah. How did you know?” “Does it even matter, my man!? You want a bike or not?” “Who are you?” “Oh god, it’s one of these people again. Listen carefully, the Trek Procaliber 9.6.” “What?” “The Procaliber 9.6!” “I don’t understand.” “Pff. You will, my fellow mud crawler, you will.”