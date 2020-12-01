Treat Your C8 Chevy Corvette Aero Kit to Five New Carbon Fiber Elements From RSC

We’ve just entered that month of the year when General Motors is supposedly going to start production of the 2021 C8 Chevrolet Corvette. That is excellent news for everyone – the customers, the fans, and the companies that will enhance the mid-engine sports car to new levels.
So, we all know that General Motors had issues with the manufacturing process of the immensely popular C8 Chevy Corvette. Hopefully, the troubles of 2020 are almost behind us, and soon we can all focus on things that really matter to us.
For some C8 Chevrolet Corvette aficionados, that means turning the mid-engine star into something a little more personal. We have already seen how cranking up the engine power can become problematic – especially if you’re a view-craving socialite. So, many owners of “America’s sports car” will be looking to enhance the looks, rather than its power levels.
Racing Sport Concepts took notice of the opportunity, and this summer presented an easy to install Aero Kit package comprised of handcrafted components – a front splitter ($1,495), side skirts ($2,795), and a rear ducktail spoiler for just $1,395. They’re all made from carbon fiber, so they’re both light and durable.
Now, the company is back with very interesting news – they've released a host of upgrades for the C8, and this time the choice has gone up to a total of eight carbon fiber components.
The five new accessories are quite complementary as we’re dealing with the addition of mirror covers ($895), front intake vents ($995), engine intake side vents ($1,295), and engine hatch side vents ($995).
There’s also a new high wing spoiler for $1,895, which is something we know many Corvette fans have been looking forward to, both from the manufacturer and aftermarket specialists.
All of the components are made from carbon fiber, of course, and they should be just as easy to install as the rest of the Aero Kit’s elements (we’ve attached a video below with the process for one of the components).
