TRE's BMW M2 Packs So Much Grunt It Makes the M4 Coupe Look Underpowered

The latest-gen BMW M2 is underpowered, said no one ever. After all, it packs 473 horsepower (480 ps/353 kW) and 406 pound-foot (550 Nm) of torque from its twin-turbo 3.0L straight-six.
However, TRE decided it needed a bit more grunt, so it has upgraded the motor to 562 hp (570 ps/419 hp) and 490 pound-foot (665 Nm) of torque. The new 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.2 seconds, which is about one second faster than the stock 2025 BMW M2 Coupe and a good couple of tenths quicker than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, which boasts 523 hp (530 ps/390 kW).
The tuner says the TR87 Carbon Package gives it new kidney grilles, front bumper center trim and ducts, and a new rear diffuser, and it's said to be an ode to the F87 M2 CS. A three-piece front splitter, side skirt attachments, and an adjustable rear wing are also on deck, and these components reportedly improve the car's handling and aerodynamics.
Optionally, customers can choose the rear spoiler for a more discreet design, and the rear bumper winglets. Speaking of things that cost more, these also include the adjustable springs, new control arm bushes, rear toe arms, adjustable camber plates, and 285/35R19 front and 295/30R20 rear wheels, among others, which are part of the Handling Package.
In the U.S. of A., BMW is asking for at least $64,900 (equaling £50,435) for the 2025 M2 Coupe, which is the M Division's most affordable model. It is offered with manual and automatic transmission options, rides on 10.5x20-inch rear and 9.5x19-inch front wheels, and benefits from numerous gizmos, including several optional extras.
The German automaker gave the second-gen M2 a few updates last month, including a small power boost. You will easily confuse it for its predecessor, as the exterior remains pretty much the same. However, it features more upgrades in the cockpit, which now sports BMW's Operating System 8.5. It has fewer buttons on the inside, and that's probably the only downside (if you're into the physical stuff). A new steering wheel is also on deck, and you can get it in Alcantara if you need to wear driving gloves at all times.
Deliveries of the 2025 BMW M2 Coupe have yet to commence, and the Munich-based auto brand says it will kick them off in August for worldwide markets.
The tuner says the TR87 Carbon Package gives it new kidney grilles, front bumper center trim and ducts, and a new rear diffuser, and it's said to be an ode to the F87 M2 CS. A three-piece front splitter, side skirt attachments, and an adjustable rear wing are also on deck, and these components reportedly improve the car's handling and aerodynamics.
Optionally, customers can choose the rear spoiler for a more discreet design, and the rear bumper winglets. Speaking of things that cost more, these also include the adjustable springs, new control arm bushes, rear toe arms, adjustable camber plates, and 285/35R19 front and 295/30R20 rear wheels, among others, which are part of the Handling Package.
For this bundle, interested parties will have to cough out £4,450 (equal to $5,725) in the United Kingdom, whereas the TR87 Package that comprises the aforementioned power boost and add-ons will set you back £12,999 ($15,725). The BMW M2 Coupe is listed on the company's local website from £48,045 ($61,810), and after factoring in the TR87 and Handling Packages, it comes out to at least £65,494 ($84,260). That's almost as much as a new X3 M50 xDrive in the UK.
In the U.S. of A., BMW is asking for at least $64,900 (equaling £50,435) for the 2025 M2 Coupe, which is the M Division's most affordable model. It is offered with manual and automatic transmission options, rides on 10.5x20-inch rear and 9.5x19-inch front wheels, and benefits from numerous gizmos, including several optional extras.
The German automaker gave the second-gen M2 a few updates last month, including a small power boost. You will easily confuse it for its predecessor, as the exterior remains pretty much the same. However, it features more upgrades in the cockpit, which now sports BMW's Operating System 8.5. It has fewer buttons on the inside, and that's probably the only downside (if you're into the physical stuff). A new steering wheel is also on deck, and you can get it in Alcantara if you need to wear driving gloves at all times.
Deliveries of the 2025 BMW M2 Coupe have yet to commence, and the Munich-based auto brand says it will kick them off in August for worldwide markets.