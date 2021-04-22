Travis Pastrana Goes After First Flat Track Victory, Bets $1 Dollar He’ll Win

At the end of last year, Travis Pastrana replaced Ken Block at the wheel of a Subaru WRX STI and recorded what history now knows as Gymkhana 2020. He then announced his entrance in the Sno*Drift Rally earlier in February year, but thus far, in 2021, we haven’t seen the man doing anything on two wheels.
That will change on May 1 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Pastrana will mount a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F motorcycle and go against other talented riders for his first Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) singles win.
The race is expected to be an adrenaline-filled one. Aside from the fact this is the first time Progressive AFT comes to this particular track, the configuration of the course will not be the one we’re used to. According to AFT, there will be the usual right-hand turn and a jump, but also “an extended pavement section that will allow racers to do battle on the famed quad oval’s start/finish straight”—details on that in the video attached below.
Pastrana will be racing against many of the great names in the sports, including two-time Buffalo Chip TT winner Ryan Sipes. Although not entirely sure he’ll be able to outsmart and outrun Sipes, Pastrana is willing to bet he’ll take the win. Not much of a bet, but a bet nonetheless.
“I haven’t been able to beat Ryan Sipes at anything on two wheels in a very long time,” the 11-times X Games gold winner said in a statement. “It probably won’t happen at the Atlanta Super TT, but I bet him $1 that it would. Either way, it’s going to be a lot of fun trying!”
The Atlanta Progressive AFT race is officially titled Atlanta Super TT, and it will take place on May 1.
