Travis Barker’s ‘65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible Is His Wedding Getaway Car

Travis Barker is a famous and well-respected musician, a celebrity and a reality star, and most importantly, one of the premier Cadillac collectors in the country. Somehow, he managed to combine all these for his big day: his wedding day.
Travis Barker, former Blink-182 drummer and all-time rockstar, and Kourtney Kardashian, reality star and entrepreneur, got engaged in October last year, after less than one year of dating. For those of you who want some
context trivia for the full story. Earlier this year, they got hitched in Las Vegas on a drunken night out, but never applied for a license, so you might as well call that a dry run for the real thing.
The real thing took place on Sunday, in Santa Barbara, California, TMZ reports. It was a very small and intimate ceremony, which must come as a shock to anyone who’s ever heard of the Kardashian name or knows what any of the family members bearing it does for a living. As per the media outlet, the ceremony was legal but not the “final” one, because the couple will do a much bigger repeat sometime later, in Italy.
For the event, which Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’ father also attended, the wedding getaway car was one of Travis’ favorite rides: his black ‘65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible. Travis owns dozens of Caddillacs, both vintage and new, original and restomods, and has probably owned hundreds of them along the years. You can tell that this is one is a favorite (if only temporarily), by the fact that he’s shown it several times on social media, including in a photo-op with Kourtney last summer.
Of course, Travis’ heart doesn’t belong exclusively to Kourtney and Cadillac. He also owns several other sweet rides, including Chevrolets, Mercedes-Benzes, Rolls-Royces, bikes, and the more recent 1987 Buick GNX he got from Kourtney as a present.
Here’s a short and rather blurry video of the newlyweds riding off into the sunset in that stunning black Caddy, with a “Just Married” sign in the front and the usual rattle of the tin cans behind it. Since this is a Kardashian wedding for all intents and purposes, expect footage and all the details to be included on their new reality show.
