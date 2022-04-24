Travel Lite's Freshly Revealed 24SUR Aims To Be the Answer to Your Adventurous Lifestyle

Folks, there are a few manufacturers of RVs and other mobile habitats that you should keep an eye on, and one of those crews is Travel Lite RV. Never heard of them? Not a problem; it's one of the things autoevolution is here for, to inform you. Well, this crew has been around since 1998 and was founded right in the center of U.S. RV heaven, Indiana. Seeing as how this industry seems to be rather saturated with manufacturers, the fact that they're showing growth and new products means that they're doing something right.
Typically this crew is known for designing and building capable truck campers, but this time around, they've taken their game to the next level and have built a toy hauler showcasing what Travel Lite can achieve. Dubbed 24SUR, this travel trailer stands apart from others on the market for a few reasons, and that's what we'll explore today.
To best help you understand what's going on here, I want you to imagine that you and your off-roading buddies have planned a trip for this weekend. You have the quads and motorcycles to ride off into the sunset on, but there's just one problem, you have no way of getting these vehicles to your destination.
can be brought along. Once you've made it to your sand dunes and unloaded the rides, the garage can be used as a living space, even including a drop-down queen-size bunk.
Come to think of it, part two of this toy hauler's abilities are aimed at helping you live as full a life as possible while out in the wild. To do this, Travel Lite also drops a galley unit and fridge into your hauler, a double bed at the front, and a bathroom. The latter is essential for this sort of lifestyle. Heck, imagine coming back from a day of kicking up dust, most of which has landed in your hair, bugs in your mouth and clothes, and not having a place to refresh for tomorrow's activities. That's something you won't have to worry about here.
Now, as you're out in the middle of the desert, you'll need a few more things than just a place to cook, sleep, and keep clean; you'll also need systems designed to keep you cool, feed water where you need it, and supply your systems with electricity. You'll get all of that, but if you do want a little extra, do let Travel Lite know, and they'll do what they can to ring up as high a final price as possible. Don't fret; you'll get the hauler you've dreamed of.
Finally, you can use the SUR as something a little more than a toy hauler. Because it comes in with a dry weight of 1,498 lbs (680 kg) and offers ample cargo space, when you're not carrying off-road vehicles, just add more living features like beds, couches, and tables, and transform this bugger into a downright mobile hotel, just a thought. Whatever you end up using it for, it seems you can do so with the utmost trust.
As for pricing, it hasn't yet been revealed how much you'll need to dish out, but keep your eyes posted on the news if you like what you see. It helps to stay in touch with what's on the market.
