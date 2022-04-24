autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 
Travel Lite's Freshly Revealed 24SUR Aims To Be the Answer to Your Adventurous Lifestyle
RVs can be so much more than just a trailer with a few features to keep you alive while off-grid. One machine worth noting is the fresh 2022 24SUR toy hauler from Travel Lite. Let's see what's in store for adventurers this year.

Travel Lite's Freshly Revealed 24SUR Aims To Be the Answer to Your Adventurous Lifestyle

Home > News > Coverstory
24 Apr 2022, 19:24 UTC ·
24SUR Toy Hauler Floorplan24SUR Bathroom24SUR Interior24SUR Interior24SUR Shell24SUR Interior24SUR Garage24SUR Toy Hauler24SUR Galley24SUR Interior24SUR Shell24SUR Shell
Folks, there are a few manufacturers of RVs and other mobile habitats that you should keep an eye on, and one of those crews is Travel Lite RV. Never heard of them? Not a problem; it's one of the things autoevolution is here for, to inform you. Well, this crew has been around since 1998 and was founded right in the center of U.S. RV heaven, Indiana. Seeing as how this industry seems to be rather saturated with manufacturers, the fact that they're showing growth and new products means that they're doing something right.

Typically this crew is known for designing and building capable truck campers, but this time around, they've taken their game to the next level and have built a toy hauler showcasing what Travel Lite can achieve. Dubbed 24SUR, this travel trailer stands apart from others on the market for a few reasons, and that's what we'll explore today.

To best help you understand what's going on here, I want you to imagine that you and your off-roading buddies have planned a trip for this weekend. You have the quads and motorcycles to ride off into the sunset on, but there's just one problem, you have no way of getting these vehicles to your destination.

That's precisely where the SUR comes in. Overall, this hauler is 24 ft (7.32 m) long, but over half of it is designed for nothing more than housing your ATVs, ATCs, and dirt bikes. Up to 4,375 lbs (1,984 kg) of cargo can be brought along. Once you've made it to your sand dunes and unloaded the rides, the garage can be used as a living space, even including a drop-down queen-size bunk.

Come to think of it, part two of this toy hauler's abilities are aimed at helping you live as full a life as possible while out in the wild. To do this, Travel Lite also drops a galley unit and fridge into your hauler, a double bed at the front, and a bathroom. The latter is essential for this sort of lifestyle. Heck, imagine coming back from a day of kicking up dust, most of which has landed in your hair, bugs in your mouth and clothes, and not having a place to refresh for tomorrow's activities. That's something you won't have to worry about here.

Now, as you're out in the middle of the desert, you'll need a few more things than just a place to cook, sleep, and keep clean; you'll also need systems designed to keep you cool, feed water where you need it, and supply your systems with electricity. You'll get all of that, but if you do want a little extra, do let Travel Lite know, and they'll do what they can to ring up as high a final price as possible. Don't fret; you'll get the hauler you've dreamed of.

Another thing you won't have to worry about with this trailer is the elements or potential rogue storm. Because it's constructed from nothing more than composite materials, there won't be any rotting wood, peeling panels, or things like hail damaging your habitat. Yes, there's a one-piece roof in place too.

Finally, you can use the SUR as something a little more than a toy hauler. Because it comes in with a dry weight of 1,498 lbs (680 kg) and offers ample cargo space, when you're not carrying off-road vehicles, just add more living features like beds, couches, and tables, and transform this bugger into a downright mobile hotel, just a thought. Whatever you end up using it for, it seems you can do so with the utmost trust.

As for pricing, it hasn't yet been revealed how much you'll need to dish out, but keep your eyes posted on the news if you like what you see. It helps to stay in touch with what's on the market.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

RV Toy Hauler travel trailer off-grid Lifestyle adventure composite WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories