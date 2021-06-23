Transformer E-Scooter Is Also a Powerful Motorbike, Built for Rugged Terrains

This electric vehicle is called the Transformer for a reason, as it is a 2 in 1 two-wheeler that can act as both your daily commuting e-scooter as well as your adrenaline pumper, ready for off-road adventures.
The e-scooter/motorbike is the creation of Splach and you can customize and adjust it to fit your needs. You can change the color of the casing by switching fenders and some panel sections, to make it look fresh every day. The scooter comes in several available colors: illuminating yellow, navy blue, white, and gray.
But in addition to customizing the look of the Transformer, you can also adjust its stem for different riding positions. The stem design lets you make it long or short, which allows you to scrunch or stand on the Transformer. It can also accommodate riders of different heights.
This one-of-a-kind scooter packs a brushless hub motor with a 960W peak and an 11.6 Ah swappable battery that offers a range of approximately 28 miles (45 km). Its battery takes six hours to charge. The Transformer can reach speeds of up to 24 mph (38 kph) and can handle 28 percent inclines.
It also has an IPX4 waterproof rating and pneumatic 10 X 2.5-inch fat tires for enhanced stability and traction, and they are suitable for all-season and all-terrain riding. It comes with mechanical brakes and a dual suspension system. Splach also boasts on the Transformer’s low center of gravity, which adds more stability in handling and riding it.
The Transformer has sturdy, durable steel construction and weighs 50.6 lbs (23 kg). The frame is an aluminum alloy.
There are three riding modes you can choose from: an energy-saving mode, standard mode, and sport mode.
The motorbike-like scooter is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. If you preorder it starting July 5, it will cost you $999, which is a great discount from its retail price of $2,999.
