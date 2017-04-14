autoevolution

TransAm Depot Turns Camaro Gen 6 Into 1,000 HP Retro Brute

 
Pontiac, as I’m sure you know, is no longer alive. This division of General Motors went offline in 2010, following the big crash that saw GM file for Chapter 11 reorganization. The spirit of Pontiac, however, lives on thanks to a few enthusiasts and outfits such as TransAm Depot. The latter goes one step beyond your average waxing lyrical about the brand, as proven by this build.
Meet the 2017 Trans Am Super Duty. Starting life as a Chevrolet Camaro, the retro-looking pony is the product of a small shop based in Tallahassee, Florida. Inspired by the F-body Firebird Trans Am of the 1970s, the most obvious nods to grandpa are the highly modified fascia and hood.

The rear end also receives a fair amount of nip and tuck for the Trans Am Super Duty to look similar to its forerunner, and as it happens, TransAm Depot did a pretty fine job with repackaging the modern-day Camaro into retro-looking tinfoil. Except that’s not tinfoil, but carbon fiber parts.

Under the hood, things get even more interesting. Have you noticed the 455 on the rear number plate? Well, that’s a sign you’re in the presence of a 455-cu.in. tower-of-power. Starting with your average 6.2-liter LT1 V8, the displacement of the eight-cylinder engine goes up to 7.45 liters. Power goes up as well thanks to a 2.3L Magnuson supercharging system, ceramic coated headers, a cold air intake, and a thoroughly upgraded exhaust system.

Running 14 psi of boost, the blower helps the elephantine V8 churn out 1,000 horsepower and 1,046 pound-feet. Dodge Demon what now? Speaking of the baddest brawler in the muscle car crowd, the Trans Am Super Duty is a rarer breed than Dodge’s halo model. Production of the Camaro-based brute is limited to 50 units, whereas the Demon will spawn 3,000 units for the U.S.

There’s no pricing information available at the present moment, but what we do know is that the order books are open until May 1, 2017. Also, those interested are required to pony up $3,000 in the form of a deposit.

