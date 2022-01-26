Train Life Starts Serving Parts of Eastern Europe, Adds New Electric Locomotive

It’s been five months since developer Simteract released Train Life: A Railway Simulator, a train simulation with management elements. Although the game is still in Early Access, the studio has already revealed the development roadmap for Train Life, so we already know the second major update brings us one step closer to the official release.
As promised last year, this update adds new railway lines and contracts that will take players to the Eastern part of Europe. With the new update, Train Life players can travel across the German border and around the Czech Republic and Poland to either explore new environments or start making more money.
Additionally, a new electric locomotive is now available for Train Life players: the Lechner-Koch DP2500. But wait, there’s more! The folks at Simteract included several scenarios too, which should provide unique challenges for both train drivers and managers.
Furthermore, the Service Center has been updated to offer greater clarity on purchasing and customizing locomotives. Various elements of the Service Center such as appearance, available upgrades, performance comparisons, parts compatibility, and more have been overhauled to offer a more pleasing gameplay experience.
Last but not least, Simteract announced the update includes various fixes to improve Train Life’s stability, smoothness and realism, something that’s been needed since day one.
In Train Life: A Railway Simulator, players start a new railway company and manage it while taking contracts as a driver. Basically, you are tasked with developing your business and also becoming an experienced train driver.
As you expand your business, you can hire employees, buy new trains and sign contracts. In the driver cab, you need to control the train's speed, confirm that the rails are correctly switched and activate the emergency brake if necessary.
According to the development roadmap, Train Life: A Railway Simulator will receive two more major updates before the official release, which will also include the Orient Express train scenario.
