Trailer Queen Alert: 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet Barely Moved On Its Own

I won't comment much on this car's condition because it's basically as gorgeous as on day one, and the photos here confirm it.
But to understand how special it is, we must look back at the 1970 Mach 1 and the goodies it brought when the new model year was released.
The 1969 Mach 1 made the GT package redundant, so the 1970 refresh witnessed the demise of the latter. The Mach 1 was now the Ford Mustang everybody wanted, and production numbers show that 40,970 units rolled off the assembly lines.
Buyers who wanted a Mach 1 had to spend at least $3,271 for the base configuration. It was the most expensive Mustang, and the price went up as you added more options and more powerful engines. For example, the 429 V8 with 375 horsepower cost $1,208 extra, so you can imagine how expensive a Mustang could get with all the options
The 428 Cobra could be had with or without the Ram Air treatment, but the power remained the same at 335 horsepower.
The Mach 1 in these photos is a museum piece in all regards. The car spent its entire life on a trailer, as it was mainly used for car shows. The odometer indicates only 23K miles, and the people at Collector Motors don't share any information as to whether the car has ever received any major fixes beyond the typical maintenance.
Everything looks spotless, and the Mach 1 doesn't require anything to return to a tip-top shape. The 428 Cobra Jet (non-Ram Air) engine is still under the hood, and the Marti report indicates that only 364 examples rolled off the assembly lines with the same mill and transmission.
The car left the factory with Lime metallic paint, and it's believed the original finish is still on it. As I said, the garage omitted all the important details, so contact them to determine if the paint is original.
Otherwise, everything suggests this Mach 1 is a true icon whose place is in a climate-controlled garage, so I wouldn't be surprised to see this one selling fast. The garage won't sell it cheaply, but this isn't shocking, as only a wealthy collector would afford it. The price is $146K, but the garage also enabled the Make Offer button on eBay, allowing potential buyers to contact them to discuss other deals.
The auction site indicates that 20 people are currently watching the listing, but it's safe to assume that the number of those potentially involved in talks on an acquisition is likely very low. The car is parked in Houston, Texas, and considering the listing will expire in five days, you should contact the garage to arrange an in-person inspection.
