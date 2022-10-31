Trailblazing Tugboat Will Be Able to Eliminate the Emissions Equivalent of 350 Cars

Don’t be fooled by this boat’s apparently conventional look. This is no ordinary tugboat, but one that burns both hydrogen and diesel, and claims to be the first in the world to do so. While it may not seem like a big deal, this is another important step towards green shipping and cleaner port operations.
The Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium want to become climate-neutral by 2050. One of the ways of getting there is by adding an innovative type of tugboat to its fleet. We’ve talked about tugboats that were entirely electric, or autonomous, which were also pioneering in their own right.
But this one claims to be the only one right now that’s powered by hydrogen. Not entirely, as this is a dual-fuel vessel. But it can still achieve impressive results and eliminate harmful emissions - the equivalent of what 350 cars would emit.
The new Hydrotug was developed by Cmb.Tech, a developer and integrator of hydrogen solutions. It’s equipped with two BeHydro V12 dual-fuel, medium-speed engines that are compatible with both hydrogen and conventional fuel. The tug also has six special pallets on its deck, enough to store 415 kg (109 gallons) of compressed hydrogen.
According to Cmb, each hydrogen refuel for the tugboat will save the equivalent of one car’s emissions for one year. Plus, another advantage is that tugboats are easy to convert into dual-fuel vessels, with only minor modifications.
The Hydrotug conducted its first test at sea earlier this year, at the Armon Shipyards in Spain. Its hydrogen system will be installed and tested in Ostend, where it recently arrived. The location was specifically chosen because Cmb.Tech’s hydrogen bunkering facilities are located there. After the installation process is complete, and the Hydrotug nails all of its testing, it will start operating in Antwerp. This is expected to happen next year.
