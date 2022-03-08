Toyota’s Project ETA Will Help Customers Keep Track of the Vehicles They Ordered

Buying a new car is supposed to be one of the most exciting experiences and rightly so considering the amount of money involved. And yet, somehow, after the order is placed, everything is shrouded in mystery and there’s little you can do until the dealer calls you to tell you that your car has arrived. Toyota vows to offer more insight to its customers in the U.S. from the moment the car rolls off the production line and to the moment it gets on the dealer lot.

8 photos