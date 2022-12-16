Toyota’s Hilux Revo BEV Gets Digitally Retconned as New-gen ICE Model

Starting with the all-new 2023 Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ and the bevy of battery-powered or hydrogen concepts and announcements, Toyota finally seems ready to embrace a truly sustainable EV revolution lifestyle.
Even better, all of its model series seem targeted by the sudden EV flurry, not just the promised ‘beyond Zero’ bZ series. From the Corolla Cross H2 hydrogen-powered crossover SUV to the company’s first-ever fully electric pickup truck, it sure feels like there is something for everyone. But how about ICE fans?
Well, in the real world, the new mid-size Hilux Revo BEV prototype has nothing but battery power on its mind, and Toyota even promised the concept will soon morph into a production series version alongside the IMV 0 that is already set to arrive sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, tradition changes slowly, especially from a technical standpoint.
At least this is the impression left by Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Hilux generation - in CGI, and with ICE instead of BEV power. Well, this pixel master is quite fond of Toyota, frankly, as we have seen recent unofficial presentations for the Sienna (with Prius and Mazda influences), as well as the all-new Corolla and Highlander looking like siblings from a different segment mother.
Anyway, now the CGI expert’s all-new 2024 Toyota Hilux Revo is naturally paired with the author’s recent digital Fortuner, which is the mid-size pickup truck’s cooler SUV alternate. Plus, even though Toyota specifically envisions the Hilux Revo as a battery-powered vehicle, this one seen here still has the traditional exhaust outlet in the most classic place, thus its informal ICE lifestyle is unquestionable!
But, in the end, there is just one question: do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
