Toyota’s Declining Sales Remind the World We’re Living in Awful Times

As the world’s largest automaker, Toyota is obviously impacted by the lack of semiconductors as well. And more often than that, the super-constrained chip inventory means Toyota doesn’t sell as many vehicles as it wants, pretty much because it doesn’t have the semiconductors to align the production with the demand.
Unfortunately for the Japanese firm, the March 2022 and first-quarter U.S. sales pretty much speak for themselves, reminding the world that the chip shortage isn’t over (and is unlikely to come to an end too soon anyway).
Toyota sold a total of 194,178 vehicles in the United States in March 2022, and this represents a decline of no more, no less than 23.5 percent. When it comes to the first quarter as a whole, Toyota Motor North America (which comprises all brands, including Lexus) shipped 514,592 vehicles, this time a drop of 14.7 percent versus the same period a year ago.
As far as the Toyota brand itself is concerned, its sales declined 22.6 percent in March, while the drop recorded by Lexus year-over-year exceeded 29 percent.
While Toyota doesn’t say it clearly, the whole thing is obviously the result of the very constrained chip inventory that the company has to deal with as we speak.
The entire automotive industry is going through some very hard times right now, with Ford, for instance, recently announcing the temporary halt of all manufacturing operations at another North American facility. This time, the production of the Mustang will be suspended as the American company tries to restore its supply inventory and then resume manufacturing at normal speeds.
Nobody knows for sure when the chip shortage is supposed to come to an end, though. Earlier forecasts indicated the whole thing could happen in the second half of the year, but the geopolitical tensions are making this recovery uncertain, especially as it causes new shortages of components and materials across the globe.
