Toyota Will Replace Over 100,000 Faulty Engines in the Tundra and Lexus LX

Toyota will replace approximately 102,000 faulty engines in the Tundra and Lexus LX, following a safety recall issued in late May. Back then, the automaker was planning to inspect the power plants and was considering replacement.
Earlier this year, we reported that Toyota was recalling gas-only Tundra and Lexus LX examples for potential engine machining debris that might not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced.
The auto giant explained that this could lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine not starting, and/or a loss of motive power, explaining that the latter, if happening at high speeds, could increase the risk of a crash.
The engine involved in the recall is the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, a power plant that Toyota developed to replace the naturally aspirated V8s. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the V6 premiered in 2017 with the fifth-gen Lexus LS. The same engine is also present in the 2023 Sequoia lineup, but the Sequoia only uses it in a hybrid system.
There is no recall referring to the V6 issued for the Sequoia. However, the Sequoia was the topic of a recall issued in February, targetting a transmission-related rollaway risk.
The hybrid version of the Tundra, which is marketed as the i-FORCE MAX, isn't affected by the recall.
The world's largest automaker now comes up with an update on the announcement from late May, referring to the recall that targeted 102,092 vehicles, 98,568 Tundras manufactured between November 2, 2021 through February 13, 2023, and 3,524 Lexus LX600s, which rolled off the production line between July 30, 2021 and November 25, 2022.
Toyota informs that all involved vehicles will have their engines replaced with new ones, at no cost for the owners. Customers from the US and Canada will be notified via first-class mail by late July 2024. They will need to make an appointment at a Toyota and Lexus dealership to have their V6 engines replaced.
In a conversation with Automotive News, a spokesperson for Toyota Motor North America said that customers will receive loaner or rental vehicles during the repair, which is expected to take between 13 and 21 hours to complete.
There are roughly 1,500 Toyota and Lexus dealerships across the territory of the United States. This means that each dealer will have to replace an average of 68 faulty engines.
The auto giant explained that this could lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine not starting, and/or a loss of motive power, explaining that the latter, if happening at high speeds, could increase the risk of a crash.
The engine involved in the recall is the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, a power plant that Toyota developed to replace the naturally aspirated V8s. Codenamed V35A-FTS, the V6 premiered in 2017 with the fifth-gen Lexus LS. The same engine is also present in the 2023 Sequoia lineup, but the Sequoia only uses it in a hybrid system.
There is no recall referring to the V6 issued for the Sequoia. However, the Sequoia was the topic of a recall issued in February, targetting a transmission-related rollaway risk.
The hybrid version of the Tundra, which is marketed as the i-FORCE MAX, isn't affected by the recall.
Toyota decided that engine replacement is bestToyota started inspecting the power units after several owners complained about engine failures. A few days later, Toyota Motor North America admitted to being aware of 824 warranty claims and 166 field reports in the US market alone.
The world's largest automaker now comes up with an update on the announcement from late May, referring to the recall that targeted 102,092 vehicles, 98,568 Tundras manufactured between November 2, 2021 through February 13, 2023, and 3,524 Lexus LX600s, which rolled off the production line between July 30, 2021 and November 25, 2022.
Toyota informs that all involved vehicles will have their engines replaced with new ones, at no cost for the owners. Customers from the US and Canada will be notified via first-class mail by late July 2024. They will need to make an appointment at a Toyota and Lexus dealership to have their V6 engines replaced.
In a conversation with Automotive News, a spokesperson for Toyota Motor North America said that customers will receive loaner or rental vehicles during the repair, which is expected to take between 13 and 21 hours to complete.
The new Toyota Tundra, plagued by recallsThe new Tundra has been affected by several recalls. More than 168,000 examples were recalled in August 2023 for a leak in the fuel lines. Right after it went on sale in 2022, the Tundra was also recalled for a rear axle housing that could have detached from its shaft.
There are roughly 1,500 Toyota and Lexus dealerships across the territory of the United States. This means that each dealer will have to replace an average of 68 faulty engines.