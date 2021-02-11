Your Car’s 12V Socket Doesn’t Work? Here Are the Main Causes and How to Fix Them

Toyota Will Launch Three New Electrified Models in the U.S. This Year

Toyota plans to unleash three new electrified models onto the U.S. market this year, two battery-electric vehicles and a plug-in hybrid. According to the carmaker, BEVs and PHEVs feature similar environmental benefits. 6 photos



As of right now, Toyota’s U.S. range includes a total of ten hybrid models, of which two are plug-in hybrids - the 2021 Prius Prime and the 2021 RAV4 Prime. Then there’s the all-new The new models will help expand Toyota’s portfolio further as far as alternative powertrain vehicles. As it stands, the Japanese brand holds over 40% of the total alternative fuel vehicle market, including a 75% share of the fuel cell market, plus a 64% share of hybrids and plug-in hybrids. The overall goal is to eventually have 40% of new vehicle sales be electrified by 2025 before boosting that figure to nearly 70% by 2030.“We continue to be leaders in electrification that began with our pioneering introduction of the Prius nearly 25 years ago,” said Toyota Motor North America executive VP of sales, Bob Carter. “Toyota’s new electrified product offerings will give customers multiple choices of powertrain that best suits their needs.”Toyota is also counting all the millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions that they haven’t sent out into the atmosphere thanks to their hybrid models. In the U.S. alone, that number stands at approximately 38 million tons of GHG. Furthermore, both Toyota and Lexus will offer buyers at least one electrified option per every single model by the year 2025.“We believe the fastest way to lower greenhouse gases in the transportation sector is to offer drivers lower carbon choices that meet their needs,” added Toyota chief scientist Gill Pratt. “At every price point and with multiple powertrains, we can put more people in cleaner automobiles across North America to have the greatest near-term impact on total carbon emissions.”As of right now, Toyota’s U.S. range includes a total of ten hybrid models, of which two are plug-in hybrids - the 2021 Prius Prime and the 2021 RAV4 Prime. Then there’s the all-new 2021 Mirai fuel-cell electric vehicle, priced from $49,500.

