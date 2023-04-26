Toyota Was Saved by the 2000GT Sports Car, Here Is How It Happened

The Toyota 2000GT sports coupe is a mesmerizing beauty that still captivates hearts today, just as it did when it first graced the world with its presence in the mid-1960s. It's hard to believe that Toyota's initial reputation as an auto manufacturer was marred by unreliability, thanks to their flagship vehicle, the Toyopet Crown, notorious for breaking down during long journeys.
Toyota realized that they needed a game-changing solution and fast. An exciting opportunity arose when they collaborated with renowned motorbike manufacturer Yamaha in the mid-1960s. Toyota management didn't waste a moment and jumped at the chance.
The outcome of this dynamic partnership was the Toyota 2000GT, a grand tourer that many still consider being the finest of its time. The 2000GT boasted a stripped-down chassis, innovative suspension, and a powerful engine, making it a force to be reckoned with on the sports car scene. It's a timeless masterpiece that has remained captivating and as stylish as ever, even to this day.
Step into the world of Revelations with Jason Cammisa as he delves into the riveting history, origins, and impact of the legendary Toyota 2000GT on Hagerty's YouTube channel. The episode boldly asserts that this particular automobile was the driving force behind Toyota's transformation from a struggling manufacturer with a tarnished reputation to the auto industry giant it is today.
Toyota's reputation before the 2000GT was lackluster, with the Toyopet Crown being their most recognized product. Despite valiant efforts to redeem themselves in the public eye by driving the car from Los Angeles to New York and from Los Angeles to San Francisco, both attempts ended in failure. Clearly, the Crown was no match for the existing models available in the early 1960s. However, the 2000GT would change everything, forever cementing Toyota's place as a force to be reckoned with in the automotive world.
In the 1960s, the era of the roadster and grand tourer, Toyota set out to create a sports car from the ground up to prove they could compete with established brands like Jaguar in terms of speed and allure.
Their golden opportunity arose when Yamaha, a motorcycle builder, approached them with an intriguing proposition. Although their proposal to partner with Nissan to build the original Z-series had failed, Yamaha had developed prototypes for a sleek grand tourer and presented them to Toyota.
Toyota was enamored with the concept and swiftly agreed to partner with Yamaha to design and construct a revolutionary new car that would become the iconic Toyota 2000GT.
With the Lotus Elan's chassis as the benchmark, Toyota set out to create a grand tourer that was a feast for the senses. The 2000GT boasted the timeless elegance of the E-Type, the nimble and agile chassis of the Elan, and an interior that was a symphony of wood paneling and plush leather. But Toyota wasn't content with simply replicating existing designs. They pulled out all the stops to incorporate the latest technology into their masterpiece.
The result was a stunning sports car that represented the pinnacle of what was possible in the 1960s. Toyota's unwavering commitment to quality was reflected in the 2000GT's cutting-edge features, including four-wheel independent suspension, anti-roll bars, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, limited-slip differential, and a fully-synchronized transmission. With its uncompromising attention to detail and exceptional engineering, the Toyota 2000GT was a true masterpiece of automotive innovation.
The Toyota 2000GT burst onto the scene with a roar, boasting an impressive straight-six engine that produced an unheard-of 150 horsepower. Setting their sights on breaking speed records, a prototype 2000GT made waves by smashing 16 world land speed and endurance records in a single endurance run in 1966, several of which had previously been held by the Porsche 911.
Toyota's daring vision paid off in a big way, as the 2000GT became a sensation that helped redefine the automaker's brand. They had managed to create a grand tourer that surpassed its competitors in terms of speed, luxury, and customizability, capturing the hearts of drivers everywhere. Toyota improved upon existing methods to produce a car that set a new standard in its class, solidifying its place among the best of the best.
Toyota's approach to innovation was unique among its Japanese competitors, who preferred to acquire licensing rights from established automakers. Unlike them, Toyota started from scratch, developing its designs and ideas. While this approach set them back in the industry, it motivated them to overcome manufacturing challenges and produce a car that could captivate overseas buyers.
When Toyota and Yamaha joined forces to create a low-volume sports tourer, they knew they had to push the boundaries of luxury, design, and performance. Their goal was to capture the spirit of the 1960s grand tourer, with its opulent interior and breakneck speed, and build a car that would outdo the competition. To achieve this, Toyota turned to the Jaguar E-Type and Lotus Elan, two of the most coveted sports cars of the time, for inspiration.
The entire automotive world was abuzz, and Porsche quickly began working on a new project to compete with this unexpected newcomer. The 2000GT also scored a marketing coup by appearing in a 1967 James Bond film, racing through the streets of Japan in a one-of-a-kind convertible version with Sean Connery behind the wheel.
