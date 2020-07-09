Toyota Unveils Corolla Cross in Thailand, Promises More Markets Are Coming Soon

The compact Corolla is – allegedly – the best-selling nameplate in the world. And Toyota has every intention to retain this honor, with the twelfth generation already derived in hatchback, station wagon and sedan form. Naturally, the only other body version that was missing has now been covered by the recently introduced Corolla Cross. The case was solved in Thailand, with other markets ready to follow.
Toyota went to Bangkok, Thailand, for the worldwide premiere of the latest iteration of the Corolla range – the all-new and electrified 2021 Corolla Cross compact SUV. Sales have already started on the Asian market – unlike most other automakers Toyota chose not to keep the model in limbo for a few months in between the presentations and first deliveries.
Naturally, the first-ever Corolla crossover SUV is underpinned by the same Toyota New Global Architecture C (TGNA-C – the C standing for compact) already in use for the rest of the Corolla series and the C-HR. The latter is dangerously close in terms of size to the new Corolla Cross but Toyota made sure the two compact SUVs will cater to different types of clients.
Design-wise, the Corolla Cross is closer to the iconic RAV4 SUV – it comes with a more functional, family-oriented styling. Size matters, though – with 4,460 / 1,825 / 1,620 mm (length x width x height) and a 2,640 millimeters wheelbase the Corolla Cross neatly slots in between the larger RAV4 and the quirky C-HR (though both have the same 2,640 mm wheelbase).
Speaking of its family orientation, the Corolla Cross comes standard in Thailand with the Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance suite on the Hybrid High trim, while all models across the range have up to 487 liters of trunk space. For now, Toyota only shared powertrain information specific to the Thai-market models.
It is available there with a classic gasoline engine or a Hybrid version – coded 2ZR-FBE and 2ZR-FXE THS II. The 1.8-liter gas choice comes with 140 PS (103 kW) and 177 Nm (129 lb. ft) and a Super CVT-I transmission. The details on the hybrid model are just as scarce, but we do know it has a 1.8-liter gasoline that is only able to provide 98 PS (72 kW) and 142 Nm (105 pound-feet) of twist.
Fortunately, it works in conjunction with an electric motor that churns out an additional 72 PS (53 kW) and 163 Nm (120 lb. ft). Toyota’s hybrid math then translates to a total system output of 122 PS (90 kW).
