Toyota Under Fire From European Pension Fund Investors Over EV Switch, Shares Drop 2%

Last week, more than 10,000 Toyota drivers signed a petition with more than 110,000 signatures urging the Japanese giant automaker to conform to global electrification efforts and refrain from lobbying to stagnatemandates and clean air laws.Even though Toyota is a pioneer when it comes to emission reduction with its 20-year-old Toyota Prius Hybrid system, it’s not a firm believer in going “all-in” on electric vehicles. It previously threatened to pull out of UK manufacturing if its hybrid technology is banned come 2035.Its president, Akio Toyoda, 2021 received a backlash from investors after questioning Japan’s plan to ban conventional cars by 2035.Toyota Motor Corporation’s shares on Monday opened down more than 2% after media reports cited criticism from European Pension funds over its opposition to a complete transition to electric vehicles, Reuters reported.The investors, who hold a combined $300 million shares in Toyota, plan to question the manufacturer during its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. The AkademikerPension, an active shareholder in Toyota, had initially prepared a proposal for an annual review of the automaker’s lobbying activities to the AGM but got rejected for missing a deadline.Anders Schelde, CIO of Danish pension fund, through a press release , said, “In our view- and in the view of many other investors – the lobbying work undertaken by Toyota Motor has given the company a global laggard status on climate action within the auto sector.”Even though Toyota announced a plan to invest $35 billion into the shift to electric by 2030 , critics feel the automaker is not fully committed to developing sustainable powertrains, consequently affecting the progress towards the Paris Agreement.