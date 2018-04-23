autoevolution
 

Toyota to Begin Selling 2019 Avalon in May, Starts from $35,500

23 Apr 2018, 13:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The fifth generation of Toyota’s Avalon sedan is gearing up to meet its customers, as the Japanese carmaker plans to begin selling the model next month. The car will be offered in several trim levels for both the gas and hybrid versions and will retail from $35,500.
4 photos
Mercedes-Benz adds Google Home & Amazon Alexa functionalityMercedes-Benz adds Google Home & Amazon Alexa functionalityMercedes-Benz adds Google Home & Amazon Alexa functionality
Powering the new Avalon are two new engines, a 3.5 liter V6 developing 301 horsepower and a 2.5-liter one punching out 215 horsepower. The smaller of the two comes paired the 650-volt electric motor, making this version of the Avalon the only full hybrid vehicle in its segment on the U.S. market.

The introduction of the Avalon also marks the first time Toyota will use technologies other carmakers have been deploying for some time now. One such example is the introduction of the standard Apple CarPlay, a feature the carmaker has stayed clear until now because it tried to use its in-house technologies.

Toyota will also offer for the first time in one of its vehicles the Amazon Alexa-enabled device connectivity, allowing for remote access to car functionality like engine start, fuel level check or locking/unlocking the doors.

Perhaps one of the highlights of the new sedan is the use of a 1200-watt, 14-speaker sound system sourced from JBL.

Safety wise, the new Avalon comes packing pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert and blind spot monitor.

There are four trim levels for the gasoline powertrain and three for the hybrid one offered by Toyota: Touring, Limited, XSE, and XLE (the hybrid version lacks the Touring trim). The entry-level model is the XLE, which will cost $35,500 for the gasoline and $36,500 for the hybrid version.

The top of the range model is the Limited, which wears a price tag of $41,800 for the gasoline and $42,800 for the hybrid.

The entire scope of Avalon’s new features can be found in the document attached below.
Amazon Alexa Toyota jbl hybrid engine 2019 toyota avalon
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 