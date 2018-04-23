Toyota to Begin Selling 2019 Avalon in May, Starts from $35,500

The fifth generation of Toyota’s Avalon sedan is gearing up to meet its customers, as the Japanese carmaker plans to begin selling the model next month. The car will be offered in several trim levels for both the gas and hybrid versions and will retail from $35,500.

The entire scope of Avalon’s new features can be found in the document attached below. Powering the new Avalon are two new engines, a 3.5 liter V6 developing 301 horsepower and a 2.5-liter one punching out 215 horsepower. The smaller of the two comes paired the 650-volt electric motor, making this version of the Avalon the only full hybrid vehicle in its segment on the U.S. market.The introduction of the Avalon also marks the first time Toyota will use technologies other carmakers have been deploying for some time now. One such example is the introduction of the standard Apple CarPlay, a feature the carmaker has stayed clear until now because it tried to use its in-house technologies.Toyota will also offer for the first time in one of its vehicles the Amazon Alexa-enabled device connectivity, allowing for remote access to car functionality like engine start, fuel level check or locking/unlocking the doors.Perhaps one of the highlights of the new sedan is the use of a 1200-watt, 14-speaker sound system sourced from JBL.Safety wise, the new Avalon comes packing pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert and blind spot monitor.There are four trim levels for the gasoline powertrain and three for the hybrid one offered by Toyota : Touring, Limited, XSE, and XLE (the hybrid version lacks the Touring trim). The entry-level model is the XLE, which will cost $35,500 for the gasoline and $36,500 for the hybrid version.The top of the range model is the Limited, which wears a price tag of $41,800 for the gasoline and $42,800 for the hybrid.The entire scope of Avalon’s new features can be found in the document attached below.