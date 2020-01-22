Toyota Tacoma Widebody Drift Truck Looks Even Better in All-Black

It's no secret that 3D renderings have taken over car culture. The world of pixels seemingly allows much wilder creations, but sometimes, these jump from the pages of Instagram into real life, as is the case with the "Performance Truck," a Toyota TRD-backed Tacoma wild child.
This was one of the star appearances at the SEMA Show last year. Monstrous amounts of custom fabrication went into fitting a NASCAR V8 to a compact Toyota truck. However, none of it would have been possible without the creativity of Jon Sibal.
The multi-talented artist can not only ink some of the best Marvel or DC comic books, but also turns average vehicles into CGI works of art. And his latest vision for the Tacoma is an all-black look, which we somehow find more interesting than the fully livered SEMA debut.
The texture is one of the wonderful advantages of working with a 3D model. It's mainly the aero that gets this treatment: front chin spoiler, racing rear diffuser and the giant wing. All the rest of it is satin black, but you still can't miss the massive extensions to its fenders.
As you can probably tell, the Tacoma has been converted for drifting. One difference between this all-black rendering and the real machine is the hood. The NASCAR V8 engine doesn't fit under there, and in our previous post, you'll see an oversized K&N air filter cutting its way out.
Everything behind the cab is custom-made, supported by a tubular chassis. The radiator sits back there, fed the scoop on the roof, followed by a fireproof fuel cell. That's obviously for weight balance to counteract the V8. Basically, the doors and the roof are the only things left stock here. We can't wait to see what this 900 horsepower vehicle actually looks like going sideways. Heck, it can probably set a hill climb record too.
Dream job ¤ . . Not all renderings stays in the fantasy realm, some crosses over into reality like this project I got to design for @toyotaracing X @deberti Tacoma project. ...Working with the TRD guys is a dream so anytime an opportunity comes up, it’s hard to pass up. Here are a few renderings I recently did of it in Satin Black but check out @theperformancetruck and @braddeberti to see photos and videos of the finished build. ¾ You can also check out the TwinTurbo show on the Discovery Channel to see how it went down from concept to reality. ú #Toyota #tacoma #deberti #trd #toyotaracingdevelopment #toyotaracing #jonsibal