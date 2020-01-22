Toyota Tacoma Widebody Drift Truck Looks Even Better in All-Black

View this post on Instagram

Dream job ¤ . . Not all renderings stays in the fantasy realm, some crosses over into reality like this project I got to design for @toyotaracing X @deberti Tacoma project. ...Working with the TRD guys is a dream so anytime an opportunity comes up, it’s hard to pass up. Here are a few renderings I recently did of it in Satin Black but check out @theperformancetruck and @braddeberti to see photos and videos of the finished build. ¾ You can also check out the TwinTurbo show on the Discovery Channel to see how it went down from concept to reality. ú #Toyota #tacoma #deberti #trd #toyotaracingdevelopment #toyotaracing #jonsibal

