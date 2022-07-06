Toyota Tacoma Outsells Every Other Mid-Size Pickup Truck So Far This Year

Although a bit old in certain aspects, the award-winning Tacoma soldiers on as the most popular truck in the mid-size segment. In the first half of the year, the Japanese pickup moved no fewer than 108,648 copies.
To put that figure into context, Toyota delivered 139,296 units in the first half of last year. As you might’ve guessed by now, the Japanese automaker from Aichi blames the unstable supply of microchips for this downtick.
In second place, General Motors delivered a grand total of 57,851 workhorses. The Chevrolet Colorado accounted for 44,190 units, and the GMC Canyon moved 12,491 units. Nissan ranked third with the Frontier, which sold 43,166 examples, representing an improvement of 63.6 percent over the 26,392 units moved in the first half of ‘21 in the United States.
The final place was extremely close between the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator. More specifically, the Bronco’s more utilitarian cousin sold 33,840 units, while the Wrangler’s sibling accounted for 38,757 trucks.
Being a unibody design based on the Pilot family-sized crossover’s platform, the Ridgeline doesn’t really have a place in this ranking. Nevertheless, it doesn’t hurt to mention that Honda sold 19,797 examples of the breed in the first half of the year, down from 24,370 last year.
Every single automaker expressed concerns over their supply chain disruptions, including the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. “We appreciate the patience and loyalty of our dealers and customers as we strive to meet significant pent-up demand for our products, and we will work with our suppliers, manufacturing, and logistics teams to deliver the units held at our plants as quickly as possible,” said GM executive VP Steve Carlisle.
Contrary to a handful of reports, the chip shortage won’t fizzle out anytime soon. Pat Gelsinger, the chief executive officer of Intel, pushed back the original date of late 2023 into 2024. The biggest challenge of the chip shortage isn’t the capacity to manufacture chips, but the extremely complicated equipment that manufactures chips under 10 nanometers.
In second place, General Motors delivered a grand total of 57,851 workhorses. The Chevrolet Colorado accounted for 44,190 units, and the GMC Canyon moved 12,491 units. Nissan ranked third with the Frontier, which sold 43,166 examples, representing an improvement of 63.6 percent over the 26,392 units moved in the first half of ‘21 in the United States.
The final place was extremely close between the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator. More specifically, the Bronco’s more utilitarian cousin sold 33,840 units, while the Wrangler’s sibling accounted for 38,757 trucks.
Being a unibody design based on the Pilot family-sized crossover’s platform, the Ridgeline doesn’t really have a place in this ranking. Nevertheless, it doesn’t hurt to mention that Honda sold 19,797 examples of the breed in the first half of the year, down from 24,370 last year.
Every single automaker expressed concerns over their supply chain disruptions, including the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. “We appreciate the patience and loyalty of our dealers and customers as we strive to meet significant pent-up demand for our products, and we will work with our suppliers, manufacturing, and logistics teams to deliver the units held at our plants as quickly as possible,” said GM executive VP Steve Carlisle.
Contrary to a handful of reports, the chip shortage won’t fizzle out anytime soon. Pat Gelsinger, the chief executive officer of Intel, pushed back the original date of late 2023 into 2024. The biggest challenge of the chip shortage isn’t the capacity to manufacture chips, but the extremely complicated equipment that manufactures chips under 10 nanometers.