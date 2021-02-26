Toyota Supra "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood in Slick Rendering

More on this:

1 How It's Made - Most Expensive, Kevlar Body, Drift Spec Toyota Supra A90 Secrets

2 Toyota GR Supra Thinks It's a Plane, Goes for “Wing-To-Wing Aerobatic” Display

3 Mustang and Supra Battle for 6-Second Drag Supremacy, What's Your Favorite?

4 2023 Toyota Supra GRMN With BMW M3 Engine Sounds Like an Awesome Swan Song

5 Toyota Supra Injected With the "GR 550" Tuning Serum Dr. Manhart Ordered