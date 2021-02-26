Toyota Supra "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood in Slick Rendering

It's impossible to keep track of all the builds based on the Mk V Supra (heck, there were over 60 such projects just at the 2019 SEMA show), and the aftermarket industry isn't going to stop playing with the sports car anytime soon. As for its predecessor, which ensured the badge's presence in the car customization hall of fame, coming up with a standout approach for the Mk IV Supra is not an easy feat these days. Nevertheless, digital artist Vishnu Suresh has introduced an eye-catching virtual build based on the 90s icon.
As mentioned in a story that looked back at some of the greatest rendering projects of last year, these pixel portraits have become a force to be reckoned with, whether we're talking about their ever-stronger link to builds from the real world or pixel fantasies like the one we have here.
Like many of the names we feature, this 18-year-old aficionado is self-taught. And he's part of the community's new wave of artists working to keep us dreaming.
Although the ex-generation Supra portrayed in his 3D work is gifted with a widebody kit, we'll have to start with the transparent hood, which inspired us to come up with the nickname in the title.
The piece allows one to take a peek at the Supra's infamous 2JZ heart, exposing an engine bay that has received serious attention as it mixes a big turbo conversion with plenty of eye-catching details.
Then again, if you believe that people are too familiar to the said straight-six and shouldn't be able to gaze directly at it, one of the Instagram posts below showcases the project with a carbon hood that keeps the engine concealed.
Moving on to the Japanese machine's massive overfenders, they are linked by super-sized side skirt extensions that show everybody they're in the business of channeling air.
And we can say the same about the front splitter, which sits below the mostly stock front apron (note that the rear wing also appears to be the factory unit). If, however, you happen to seek extra custom goodies, the wheel and tire package should have you covered.
Now, since we mentioned the Mk V Supra in the intro, you should know the artist also gifted this with a widebody approach, with the short animation below portraying the father and son together.
Now, since we mentioned the Mk V Supra in the intro, you should know the artist also gifted this with a widebody approach, with the short animation below portraying the father and son together.