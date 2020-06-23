Toyota Supra "Saab" Looks Like a Swedish 2JZ Vessel

One might take a look at the rendering staring at us from the screen and wonder if someone has gone mad. Luckily, the answer is "no” since this sort of face swap rendering is extremely popular nowadays. Come to think of it, there might be a few explanations for seeing the front end of the Saab 9-2X placed on the Mk IV Toyota Supra.
The previous generation of the Japanese machine saw its GT and sportscar assets being reinterpreted the aftermarket industry, with the 90s Supra becoming a tuner car symbol, not least thanks to the tuner-friendly nature of its 2JZ heart.
As such, the Mk V Supra, which landed last year, was born to be tuned, building on the reputation of its predecessor and, in turn, boosting the retired model's aura. And, after all these years of modding, one can hardly find an MK IV Toyota Supra with custom bits surprising, even as a rendering - we'll tip our pixels to aptly named digital label carfrontswaps for this eye candy.
Besides, the 9-2X, whose face we see here, is the very definition of such a parts exchange - as the Saab and Subaru enthusiasts among you remember, this model was actually a badge-engineered Subaru Impreza, which was offered in North America for the 2005 and 2006 model years.
The Swedish automotive producer restyled both ends of the car, while the cabin changes were limited. Nevertheless, compared to the Impreza, the 9-2X features extra soundproofing, active head restraints, as well as custom rear suspension featuring aluminum arms, among others.
The mix didn't come by accident, since during that era GM was the owner of Saab, while also holding a 20 percent stake in Fuji Heavy Industries, the parent company of Subaru.
And while Saab isn't around anymore, the quirky nature of the Swedish brand means many enthusiasts still think about the Griffin logo that once was. After all, as the ones behind this rendering explain, this edit was a suggestion made by an Instagram follower.
