Toyota Supra "Saab" Looks Like a Swedish 2JZ Vessel

Ahhh yes. The car that was swapped from the factory -- the Saabaru. Now a Sabbyota. (9-2x/Supra) Suggested by @arosenfeld21 _____________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! _____________________________________ #saab #saabaru #92x #wagon #hatchback #subaru #impreza #wrx #wrxwagon #cobb #cobbtuning #turbo #flat4 #boxer #theworldisflat #awd #toyota #supra #a80 #2jz #2jzgte #inline6 #rwd #paulwalker #jdm #japan #carsofinstagram #photoshop #edit #meme

A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps) on Jun 22, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT