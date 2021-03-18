Toyota Supra Almost Loses Drag Race to 300-HP Yaris Hot Hatch With AWD

5 Watch the Toyota GR Yaris Hot Hatch Driven Hard at the Fuji Speedway in Japan

The Supra may be the most iconic Toyota sports car, but it's not exactly Toyota's only go-fast model. Back in the day, the automaker played around in the rally scene with the Celica GT-Four , which now has a spiritual successor in the GR Yaris. It might look cute, but this Fiesta-sized car packs a sting. 5 photos



This is the kind of drag race Toyota fans will love to see, as it features two of the most interesting models made by the biggest car company around. Just the fact that they exist makes this a good time to be into cars, but which is the fastest in a drag race?Not just a drag race, this drag race, which has specific circumstances. Carwow lined up a UK-spec Toyota Supra with "340," (metric hp/PS) so it's actually like a 2020 model, which in America is rated at 335 hp. The 2021 version has a lot more power and has proven to be faster, though most people who drag race have done further modifications.As for the GR Yaris, it isn't stock either. Being a rare car, we feel that it deserves a complete introduction. This three-door hot hatch has nothing to do with the recently-axed Mazda-based Yaris from the States and differs from the Yaris sold in Europe and Asia as well. The body has been modified for homologation purposes, while power comes from a three-cylinder turbo. Despite boasting half the cylinder and displacement, it delivers roughly 300 hp.This is the Litchfield-tuned version of the GR Yaris , rated at 302 hp (306 PS). The rest of the powertrain is also crucial, as this hot hatch only comes with a manual gearbox but sends power to a cleversystem. To make matters worse, launch control in the Supra isn't the best.The results are pretty much as expected, with the Yaris shooting ahead in the beginning. But around the halfway point in the race, the extra power and torque of the 3.0-liter begin to make a difference, and the Supra just manages to avoid humiliation.