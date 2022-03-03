Toyota Stops Making Cars in Russia, But Because of “Supply Chain Disruptions”

Russia is currently facing a deluge of sanctions coming from governments and companies from around the world, on account of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The automotive industry there is impacted as well.
A number of carmakers have announced measures for their local businesses, which range from the stop of production for those who do have facilities there, or the stop of sales for those who do not. Most of them have justified the decision as being a sort of protest against the country’s military actions.
Not Toyota, though. The Japanese carmaker is the latest to announce such a move, but the official justification it gives has to do with “supply chain disruptions.”
Toyota has one facility in Russia, in St. Petersburg, where it is assembling RAV4 and Camry models for the local market. Production there is scheduled to freeze on March 4.
It also says it “has stopped imports of vehicles, until further notice,” but does not mention whether the 168 retail locations the carmaker is operating in the country will remain open and continue selling cars.
“Like everyone around the world, Toyota is watching the ongoing developments in Ukraine with great concern for the safety of people of Ukraine and hopes for a safe return to peace as soon as possible,” the carmaker says.
“As a company with operations in Ukraine and Russia, our priority in dealing with this crisis is to ensure the safety of all our team members, retailer staff, and supply chain partners. We are also monitoring global developments and will make necessary decisions as required.”
Over in Ukraine, the Japanese have 37 locations where they conduct sales and aftersales operations. All have been closed since February 24, the day the war started. Operations in the rest of the world are not affected at the moment.
