Toyota Spied Testing Yaris-Based Small SUV in the Cold

We love really cheap cars, but that usually means 20-year-old Honda covered in rust. If you're not like us and you like to buy new, then you'll probably be interested in something like a Toyota Yaris, especially now that they're making an "SUV" version.
Toyota got caught testing this strange contraption near the Arctic today. It's a little hatchback that's been jacked up, and the fact that it's in the company of a Renault Captur tells us that it's the Yaris SUV prototype.
Of course, this is a really old Yaris body, but we know there's a nice compact version of the TNGA platform hiding under there. And this is by no means related to the Yaris hatchback and sedan currently offered in America, as those are just Mazdas with different bumpers.
The Yaris-based SUV has no name right now but is believed to slot under the C-HR and Corolla in terms of price. It should measure around four meters long and will rival the Nissan Kicks or Hyundai Venue. We're told it will even have some coupe-like styling elements, just like the C-HR.
The baby crossover isn't necessarily aimed at the American market. Europe is one of its main targets, where tiny hatchbacks on stilts are currently dominating. Also, it might do well in emerging Asian markets.
Powertrain options remain unconfirmed. However, the European market is expected to get hybrid and non-hybrid versions of the 1.5-liter, matched to a CVT or a six-speed manual. In Japan, Toyota will offer the e-Four AWD system as an option, just like on the Prius. Instead of sending power to the rear wheels via a driveshaft, this uses places a small electric motor in the middle of a double-wishbone rear suspension system. Expect a full reveal for the Yaris SUV early in 2021.
