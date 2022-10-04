Toyota's Version of the Hummer Is Called the Mega Cruiser, Here's a Detailed Review

Nothing screams cool like a vehicle that was built for military or police use and now can be driven by civilians. What’s even better about this 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser is that it followed the Hummer recipe and, arguably, created the better vehicle. Enthusiasts of the Japanese brand know the Mega Cruiser and they’ll be the first ones to tell you that Toyota made a couple of them for civilians. Now one has been legally imported into the U.S. and it’s up for grabs.

10 photos