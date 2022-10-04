Toyota's Version of the Hummer Is Called the Mega Cruiser, Here's a Detailed Review

Nothing screams cool like a vehicle that was built for military or police use and now can be driven by civilians. What’s even better about this 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser is that it followed the Hummer recipe and, arguably, created the better vehicle. Enthusiasts of the Japanese brand know the Mega Cruiser and they’ll be the first ones to tell you that Toyota made a couple of them for civilians. Now one has been legally imported into the U.S. and it’s up for grabs.
If you have been thinking about acquiring a vehicle that can withstand all kinds of terrains, is built to last, offers enough interior space, and does not require a filling station to always be nearby, then you might want to look at the Toyota Mega Cruiser. It looks like a Hummer, but it isn’t one – and that’s a good thing, according to fans of the brand and nonother than Doug DeMuro.
The YouTuber reviews a 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser that has been legally imported and titled in Colorado, even though it still wears Kazakhstan number plates. The utility vehicle is part of a small production series of around 150 units that were made especially for civilian customers.
The one available on Cars&Bids accrued only 90,900 km (56,500 mi) during its 26 years of existence. Powered by a 4.1-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, this Toyota has an automatic four-speed gearbox which makes driving it a lot easier. It also comes with four-wheel steering! However, it’s important to remember that in Japan people drive on the left-hand side of the road. So, to make it suitable for American traffic, a conversion has been performed and the steering wheel is positioned on the left side of the car.
The 85-inch (216-cm) wide car has impressive ground clearance and boasts some useful upgrades like a rear-view camera and a very potent sound system. There’s also a radio communication system and the front seats are heated.
After Doug DeMuro’s review, the 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser garnered the attention of many curious people. This could explain why the highest bid at the time of writing is already sitting at $30,000, even though there are still seven days left for auction participants to submit their best offers.
Given its rarity and the fact that it has been made ready to be used in the U.S., this Toyota could give us an exciting result. If you’re interested, make sure you’re ready for an intense bidding competition – it will surely attract many enthusiasts.
Now watch what the YouTuber had to say about the Mega Cruiser. He uncovers many interesting details about this amazing and very capable SUV.
The YouTuber reviews a 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser that has been legally imported and titled in Colorado, even though it still wears Kazakhstan number plates. The utility vehicle is part of a small production series of around 150 units that were made especially for civilian customers.
The one available on Cars&Bids accrued only 90,900 km (56,500 mi) during its 26 years of existence. Powered by a 4.1-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, this Toyota has an automatic four-speed gearbox which makes driving it a lot easier. It also comes with four-wheel steering! However, it’s important to remember that in Japan people drive on the left-hand side of the road. So, to make it suitable for American traffic, a conversion has been performed and the steering wheel is positioned on the left side of the car.
The 85-inch (216-cm) wide car has impressive ground clearance and boasts some useful upgrades like a rear-view camera and a very potent sound system. There’s also a radio communication system and the front seats are heated.
After Doug DeMuro’s review, the 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser garnered the attention of many curious people. This could explain why the highest bid at the time of writing is already sitting at $30,000, even though there are still seven days left for auction participants to submit their best offers.
Given its rarity and the fact that it has been made ready to be used in the U.S., this Toyota could give us an exciting result. If you’re interested, make sure you’re ready for an intense bidding competition – it will surely attract many enthusiasts.
Now watch what the YouTuber had to say about the Mega Cruiser. He uncovers many interesting details about this amazing and very capable SUV.