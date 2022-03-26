Toyota's New Wheelchair Design Might Save Your Life

People that are temporarily or permanently impaired will need wheelchairs to freely move around. Toyota wants to make them more secure and is planning on adding two very important features that will provide an extra layer of preemptive characteristics. Here’s how it will make it happen.
A recently undisclosed USPTO filing shows us Toyota isn’t thinking only about cars and powertrains. The company is also looking out for those of us that need other ways to get around. Its new technology that has been recognized as an invention in the U.S. is comprised from two major updates: braking and seat adjustment. These improved mechanisms might save a lot of people from dealing with dangerous injuries.
Wheelchairs are extremely simple vehicles that can be manually operated or powered by an electric motor. While everyone knows how one looks or how many forms it can take according to how much you’re willing to spend on one, there’s something that’s missing since forever: the ability to safely stop in case of an emergency. But Toyota didn’t only think about a way of applying the brakes automatically. The renowned carmaker also wants to use some new features to minimize a potential impact with the ground or an object.
According to the filing abovementioned, its new high-tech wheelchair will have sensors integrated in the seat that are able to easily detect if the occupant is about to fall. You may think these receptors can sometimes register some errors and send them to the computer to execute a certain command, but Toyota thought about that too.
They won’t risk it, so the person using the mobility device will also have a set of sensors on their clothes. Imagine them as simple patches, nothing too heavy or big. They’re there just to confirm a possible scenario in which the occupant might fall – sensing a decoupling will trigger the emergency features. If that’s the case, then the wheelchair will automatically stop without rolling over the user and without causing and excessive force of motion.
Furthermore, if other sensors found on the four-wheeler will anticipate a fall based on speed and maneuvering, the seating adjustment will automatically be inclined backwards to avoid a powerful impact.
Toyota’s new wheelchair is basically an electrically powered one, but it will also have emergency braking, predictive sensing, and seat adjustment – just to keep the person using it away from harm.
Further technical details can be found in the USPTO filing attached down below.
Wheelchairs are extremely simple vehicles that can be manually operated or powered by an electric motor. While everyone knows how one looks or how many forms it can take according to how much you’re willing to spend on one, there’s something that’s missing since forever: the ability to safely stop in case of an emergency. But Toyota didn’t only think about a way of applying the brakes automatically. The renowned carmaker also wants to use some new features to minimize a potential impact with the ground or an object.
According to the filing abovementioned, its new high-tech wheelchair will have sensors integrated in the seat that are able to easily detect if the occupant is about to fall. You may think these receptors can sometimes register some errors and send them to the computer to execute a certain command, but Toyota thought about that too.
They won’t risk it, so the person using the mobility device will also have a set of sensors on their clothes. Imagine them as simple patches, nothing too heavy or big. They’re there just to confirm a possible scenario in which the occupant might fall – sensing a decoupling will trigger the emergency features. If that’s the case, then the wheelchair will automatically stop without rolling over the user and without causing and excessive force of motion.
Furthermore, if other sensors found on the four-wheeler will anticipate a fall based on speed and maneuvering, the seating adjustment will automatically be inclined backwards to avoid a powerful impact.
Toyota’s new wheelchair is basically an electrically powered one, but it will also have emergency braking, predictive sensing, and seat adjustment – just to keep the person using it away from harm.
Further technical details can be found in the USPTO filing attached down below.