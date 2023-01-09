Toyota's New "Says So Much" Campaign Reveals How Its 2023 Crown Premium Sedan Stands Out

As an auto manufacturer, one of the ways to connect to your customers is by creating impactful advertising campaigns. A good ad can reflect the company's values, as well as trigger a positive emotional reaction. Today, I'd like to look at Toyota USA's latest campaign for the brand-new 2023 Toyota Crown.
I believe some of us have imagined showing up at a school or university reunion, ready to blow everyone away with the person we've become. Cars are, in many ways, extensions of our personalities and can also serve as trophies for all our achievements.
The new "Says So Much" campaign aims to convey how amazing it feels to drive and show off the eye-catching all-new sedan. The commercial spot is entitled "Reunion," and it's about a Crown owner meeting up with old school colleagues.
The video starts with a woman driving the 2023 Toyota Crown, as "Watch Me Stand Out" by Club Yoko is playing in the background. We glimpse a paper invite for a reunion, indicating where the woman is headed.
Toyota included a moment that car enthusiasts can surely relate to. The woman drives by fully reflective windows, admires the reflection of her own car, and smiles. The song seems perfectly synched with this moment, as we hear the lyrics, "Cause I got my own style. Take a look at me now." The ad ends with the woman pulling over near a valet and joining the party.
The targeted campaign was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, a British multinational communications and advertising agency network, and directed by Rachel McDonald, who also worked on campaigns for BMW and Ford. The "Says So Much" Toyota Crown campaign is present both on TV and online on various digital platforms.
The 2023 Toyota Crown was officially unveiled in July 2022, and it reimagines how design, performance, and technology can be combined to create an all-new category for a premium sedan. It's built on Toyota's new TNGA-K platform, the same used for the Avalon, Camry, RAV4, Venza, and Highlander. It comes with higher ground clearance, and customers can choose between standard 19-inch wheels or the extra 21-inch ones, the largest on a Toyota sedan. The latter will further heighten the stance, providing drivers with better visibility.
The Crown is available in three trims: XLE, Limited, and Platinum (as the one in the ad), with the option of choosing between two hybrid powertrains: Hybrid Max (only for Platinum) or THS (Toyota Hybrid System). Hybrid Max combines a 2.4-liter turbo engine with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Together, they deliver 340 hp (254 kW or 345 ps) and 544 Nm (400 ft-lbs.) of torque. Other notable features of the Platinum variant are the Standard Adaptive Variable Suspension, the unique bi-tone paint showcased in the ad, and standard 21-inch wheels.
The bold styling helps the vehicle stand out from the crowd – the massive wheels are neatly blended with the flowing silhouette, and the unique paint options complete the look.
The 2023 Crown is estimated to arrive at Toyota dealerships in early 2023. The base MSRP for the XLE grade is $39,950 (€37,171), while the Limited grade starts at $45,550 (€42,381). The top-of-the-line Platinum grade will set you back $52,350 (€48,710).
