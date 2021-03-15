Toyota's Electric SUV, Its First e-TNGA Model, to Go Live in Shanghai This April

Rugged Topo Teardrop Camper Could Be the Last Trailer You Ever Buy

More so, the e-TNGA architecture can also be specified in FWD , RWD, and AWD configurations, with a lot of leeway in terms of battery and electric motor capacities. As far as the battery-electric SUV is concerned, it seems we’ll have to wait for the Shanghai Motor Show press days (April 19th and 20th) to find out exactly which of these configurations apply to it. The latter part included news on Toyota’s goal to “accelerate the hydrogen society” by making its cutting-edge fuel cell technology available to commercial partners through the newly established European Fuel Cell Business Group. And, even more importantly, it also previewed its first e-TNGAmodel, a battery-equipped sport utility vehicle.What we didn’t know then was the exact moment thewould go live. That’s a thing for the history, though, because the Japanese automaker has released a new teaser image accompanied by the all-important details about the exact venue of the premiere—the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.Although the company hasn’t showcased anything more than it already did late last year (there’s no way of peeking under the canvas), we do know we’re dealing with an upcoming mid-sized battery-electric SUV that will probably share its e-TNGA architecture with a Subaru counterpart.According to Toyota , the carmaker is using the said platform for the electric SUV because the latter is “highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types.” Apparently, using a basic setup that keeps some fixed key elements while other major components can vary brings a lot of variance in terms of vehicle width, length, wheelbase, and height.More so, the e-TNGA architecture can also be specified in, RWD, andconfigurations, with a lot of leeway in terms of battery and electric motor capacities. As far as the battery-electric SUV is concerned, it seems we’ll have to wait for the Shanghai Motor Show press days (April 19th and 20th) to find out exactly which of these configurations apply to it.

