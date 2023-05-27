Toyota's 2024 Tacoma Gets New CGI Duds With an Aftermarket Whiff, Does the Look Suit It?

Crossovers and SUVs still reign in today's automotive world, but pickups are just a little behind. It has been reported that 36% of new car buyers not into the premium brands are considering getting into workhorse ownership.
Record-high interest in pickups was recorded in the third quarter of the year, and sitting on the top step of the podium was Toyota. The Japanese marque is looking to further cash in on this trend with the all-new Tacoma. The new generation premiered last week and builds on the legacy of its predecessors in the mid-size segment for such vehicles.
Sales will commence later this year, and pricing will be released in due course. Nevertheless, it will probably be a bit more expensive than the outgoing one, which has an MSRP of $28,250 in our market. Hopefully, Toyota will be able to keep the pricing in check by only giving it a small bump, and we think they will, considering the increased popularity of such vehicles.
The models to look forward to are the TRD Pro and the Trailhunter. The former has returned for the new generation, and it is a sportier proposal with tweaked looks, a cat-back exhaust system, and a few other goodies. It features chassis upgrades, comes with two large screens on the inside, and doesn't cut back on the comfort gear, as heated and ventilated front seats are on deck. The Trailhunter is a more rugged version built to take on arduous tracks. It has 33-inch tires wrapped around the 18-inch wheels and revised suspension, and it will launch with two bed lengths.
No matter which one you opt for, you will get the same engine, namely a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. Assisted by forced induction and backed up by an electric motor housed inside the eight-speed automatic transmission, it produces a total of 326 hp (331 ps/243 kW). The thrust stands at 465 pound-feet (630 Nm), and it features a 1.87 kWh battery pack. Both should enjoy a standard four-wheel drive system, and they will join the new-gen Tacoma family next spring.
Various tuning companies are considering several upgrades for Toyota's new mid-size pickup. From beefed-up body kits for look-at-me stances, different wheels, winches, tubular side steps, tonneau covers, and winches to snorkels, lift kits, and so on. Depending on what you're looking to get from the new Tacoma, you will likely find it in the aftermarket world in a few months. And if you're curious how it looks dressed in sportier duds, then one answer is like the one imagined by Kelsonik and shared on social media earlier this week. Sending GR vibes, this is one pretty proposal that deserves some serious firepower, and with a bit of work, it could become the Ford Ranger Raptor's worst nightmare.
