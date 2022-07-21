Toyota Recalls About 75,400 Tacoma Pickup Trucks Over Upper Child Seat Anchors

Toyota has announced today that it issued a recall for certain 2022 - 2023 model year Tacoma pickup trucks in the United States over an issue with the child seat anchors.
According to the automaker, this is a noncompliance safety recall as the upper child seat anchors may not have been welded correctly in the affected vehicles and could break free in case of a sudden stop or crash, putting the child occupying the seat in danger.
As such, the recalled pickup trucks do not meet minimum strength requirements, so they don’t comply with car child safety rules and regulations in the United States.
The number of affected vehicles is said to be approximately 75,400, and though Toyota doesn’t seem to have a fix just yet, the carmaker is working on developing a remedy.
Until they find the appropriate remedy for the issue, the company recommends avoiding transporting children who need car seats in the Tacoma vehicles. And when the fix is ready to be implemented, owners of the affected vehicles will be asked to bring their trucks to an authorized dealer. The company will solve the issue free of charge.
If you own a Toyota Tacoma and want to find out if your vehicle is affected, you can visit toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your truck's VIN or license plate information. Additionally, Toyota will start sending out notifications to the affected Tacoma owners by mid-September 2022.
One of the longest-running mid-size pickup truck nameplates, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is as popular as its predecessors in the U.S., and a fourth-generation mid-size pickup truck is also in the works. Its durability and versatility make it a popular choice among both hardcore off-roaders and daily drivers. To make an idea of how wildly popular Tacoma is, know that Toyota sold a total of 252,520 units in 2021.
