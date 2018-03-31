Toyota Prius Gets Lexus Grille in Japanese Tuning by Aimgain

Honestly, nobody should care what salty news editors have to say about the tuning industry. You can make up your own opinions based on photos, videos or whatever else is available. However, we love the Toyota Prius with the Lexus spindle grille.

3 photos



There's also a new rear bumper, one with an air diffuser. And thanks to the lowered air suspension, it could actually create a little bit of downforce. Some dual exhaust pies have been added for extra visual appeal, even though the 1.8-liter Toyota engine will never generate the proper aural experience. Tuning a Prius makes absolutely no sense in America, the land of lifted trucks, donks and super-annoying YouTube vloggers . However, Japan has always enjoyed transforming domestic cars into something they are not.Back in the day, that meant putting a big wing on something that looked like a box and pretending it's a Lamborghini, but modern tuning is an altogether classier thing.Take this project from Aimgain . If you ignore the silly wheels, it could just as well be something that Lexus sells, an entry-level sedan that gets 40 miles to the gallon... or something along those lines.But you can't leave the silly wheels aside, can you? I don't know who's in charge of the Photoshop department over at Aimgain, but it looks like we have the red calipers, carbon disks and aluminum alloys from some sort of Ferrari.The design of the front bumper is pretty successful if you ask us. Those horizontal bars look like they were designed on a Lexus computer. The lines around the air vents and fog lights also work perfectly with the nasty Prius headlights.There's also a version with mesh and black inserts at the bottom, similar to the F Sport package on the Lexus sedans. New side skirts are going to be available for both projects. Within a few months, these kits should be available for purchase.There's also a new rear bumper, one with an air diffuser. And thanks to the lowered air suspension, it could actually create a little bit of downforce. Some dual exhaust pies have been added for extra visual appeal, even though the 1.8-liter Toyota engine will never generate the proper aural experience.