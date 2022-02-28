Toyota Prioritizes Safety and Range for Its First Mass production BEV

Toyota might have been a pioneer in hybrid technology with the Prius, but they are a little late to the electric car party. However, the Japanese automaker is putting a lot of effort into making sure its first mass-production BEV competes better than its rivals when it rolls out of the production plant.
Last year, Toyota’s President, Akio Toyoda, pulled the wraps off the next line of BEVs for the Japanese automaker. He said the manufacturer will introduce 30 new BEVs by 2030. The bespoke EV, the bZ4X, SUVs, off-roaders, and the supercar-inspired Lexus LFA were top on their list.
While electric cars are the next level in the automotive revolution, consumers are still concerned about safety risks due to battery-related fires and degradation. Last year, GM and Hyundai recalled specific models of EVs after reports of fires. Renault and Peugeot have also issued recalls related to EV battery problems.
Masaya Yamamoto, a project manager at Toyota, said the automaker is focusing on three factors, cruising range, battery degradation, and charging speed, Reuters reported.
EV technology is also developing fast. It started with battery swapping, but now, the tech is so ahead of itself with rapid charging. But there’s a problem, rapid charging forces battery cells to heat up, quickening degradation. Over time, it affects cruising range, ultimately denting the unit resale value.
According to Toyota, the batteries on their new BEV developed by Panasonic Corp have a special coolant that doesn’t conduct electricity easily. The coolant and battery sit separately to prevent issues that could arise in case of a leak.
The manufacturer believes that their new innovative batteries will help preserve their BEV’s batteries capacity more than 90% after a decade.
The automaker plans to introduce its first BEV SUV in its local market through subscription due to consumer concern over resale and safety. Toyota said it would begin selling the much anticipated bZ4X SUV in Japan and other markets by mid-2022.
