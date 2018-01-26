autoevolution
 

Toyota Off-Road Packages Teased Ahead Of 2018 Chicago Auto Show

26 Jan 2018, 9:02 UTC ·
by
In addition to the sporting efforts put up by Gazoo Racing, the most successful Japanese automaker of them all is planning on expanding its off-road presence. As if the 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra weren’t capable enough, Toyota announced that it would “unleash its next batch of trail-ready four-wheelers on February 8th” at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
Notice the “trail-ready” part? Sounds somewhat familiar to Jeep’s Trail Rated promise, doesn’t it? Whichever way you look at this choice of words, it’s a good thing if you bear in mind automakers such as Toyota have started to take the off-road audience a lil’ more seriously than before.

The most likely outcome is an evolution of the TRD Pro package, which is a tantalizing prospect on second thought. In all likelihood, expect the likes of a lift kit, bash plates, all-terrain tires that aren’t phased off by mud and rocks, revised suspension, and exclusive aesthetic touches here and there.

The timing for the mystery package couldn’t be more curious, as Toyota is working full throttle to bring the all-new Tundra to market. The competition has taken the lion’s share of the full-size segment, and Toyota can’t afford to keep on keeping on with the current generation of its largest truck, which happens to date back to the 2006 Chicago Auto Show.

Also in the pipeline is an indirect successor to the FJ Cruiser. Toyota took the decision to offer a retro-style crossover for the adventure-focused customer after the FT-4X received lots of thumbs up at the 2017 NYIAS.

The 4Runner could also use a replacement, for the fifth-generation model went official back in 2009 at the State Fair of Texas. Sales are fine-ish, but as Ford prepares to roll out the all-new Bronco on 2019 Ranger underpinnings, the 4Runner’s appeal will take a plunge as a consequence.

On that note, Toyota doesn’t offer any proper performance-oriented truck or utility vehicle at the present moment. If any higher-ups is reading this, you know what to do.
