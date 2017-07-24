autoevolution

Toyota MR2 With Mazda MX-5 ND Front and GT-R Rear Is Epic

Those are the headlights of an MX-5 ND, the latest generation But why does the little roadster have an engine deck at the back?!
Confused? So were we when we first spotted this Frankensteinian creation. But it's made from some of our favorite cars, so just like that Emma Watson + Jennifer Lawrence combo, we think we've got an Internet goddess.

In fact, this mix has a bit of Natalie Dormer too, because the taillights are in the style of a Nissan GT-R.

Back in the day when men didn't care about grooming and music came in cassette form, Toyota had a small, nimble car called the MR2, short for Midengined Rear-wheel-drive 2-seater. Several generations existed, but this project is based on the last one, the roadster.

Thanks to the 1.8-liter engine from the Celica, the MR2 is about as fast as a modern MX-5. Its 140 horsepower is used to motivate just one ton of weight after all. But we still can't understand how the idea for this project came about.

Sure, the front end has the fender and headlights from the ND Miata, but what's up with that bumper? People are undecided about what it looks like, but the pointy nose and aero effects around the air intakes remind us of several McLarens, including the 570S.

The back view includes a redesign based on the R34 Skyline. While the quad taillights of the GT-R are legendary, they have been placed at an unusual angle. We also want to point out the widebody kit. The level of execution on the bodywork is so good that tens if not hundreds of hours must have been put into it.

The moral of the story? If you love two cars and can't pick a favorite, you can join them into one. Also, the MR2 can be had for a fraction of the cost of the new Miata, so don't put off your dreams.
