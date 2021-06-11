5 2021 Toyota Mirai Modellista Looks Very Neat for a Hydrogen-Powered Car

Toyota Mirai Laughs in the Face of EVs, Sets New Hydrogen Range World Record

The The fuel cell vehicle’s journey started in Orly, near Paris, France, and ended after 1,003 kilometers (623 miles) of driving on public roads in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas.For the record-breaking journey, the Mirai used green hydrogen, returning 0.55 kg/100 km. The distance and fuel consumption were certified by an independent authority, and having completed the challenge, which Toyota says that it can be replicated in everyday driving, it was refueled in around 5 minutes.A total of four drivers were tasked with driving it economically, and among those who grabbed the wheel, were Victorien Erussard, the founder and captain of Energy Observer, a zero-emission boat that features a fuel cell stack made by Toyota. The team also included Toyota Motor Europe’s engineer, James Olden, Mirai Product Manager, Maxime le Hir, and Toyota France PR Manager, Marie Gadd.A second generation model, the 2021 Mirai is built around the GA-L platform, and has 185 PS (182/ 136) produced by its fuel cell powertrain. It can accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in a very decent 9 seconds, and it is capable of breaking the legal speed limits, with a maximum of 175 kph (109 mph).The fuel cell system boasts improved efficiency, and the hydrogen capacity has been increased by 1 kg (2.2 lbs) over its predecessor. As a result, it can travel for around 650 km (400 miles) in normal conditions.The 2021 Mirai has an MSRP of $49,500 in the United States, and a recommended retail price of €63,900 (equal to $77,770) in Germany.

