Toyota LC 500 Is the Cool Supra We Never Got

The Mk V Toyota Supra that landed last year is certainly popular and has already grown into an aftermarket star, from the 2JZ swap it received right after its release to its BMW-sourced motor being taken to 1,000 hp. However, there are aficionados whose expectations simply weren't met by the styling of the sportscar and this rendering is a manifestation of that.
This pixel play sees the front end of the A90-generation Supra being placed on the body of the Lexus LC 500. And while Car Front Swaps , the label behind the image, constantly delivers such for-the-giggles stunts, this is one of those renderings that go much deeper.
As with any new car, there will always be gearheads who enjoy the design and car lovers who dislike it. So we're not here to discuss taste, since it's clear that the Mk V Supra could've performed better in this area and the reason behind this conclusion is simple: the FT-1 concept that Toyota introduced to preview the Supra received much more praise than the production car.
Thus, there are enthusiasts who will tell you that, if you want a proper successor to the Mk IV Supra, you'll have to go for the LC. This doesn't have anything to do with the fact that, in the past, the two machines used to share their tech sides, nor does it mean that anybody wanted the new Supra to be as heavy as the Lexus LC - it can all be reduced to the said aesthetic difference between the concept and the production vehicle.
Now, Toyota took certain decisions as part of its joint effort with BMW, which sees the Supra borrowing the platform and the powertrains of the second-generation BMW Z4. But what if the Japanese carmaker had stayed true to its design philosophy?
Well, let's hope we get an answer from the competition. In other words, we're all expecting Nissan to translate the eye-catching styling of the recent Z Proto concept into a similarly-gorgeous 400Z later in the decade (the sportscar is expected to go on sale in 2023).
What the Supra should have been. (Supra/LC500)