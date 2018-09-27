autoevolution
 

Toyota Launches New Appearance Packages For Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner

27 Sep 2018, 19:45 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At the 2018 State Fair of Texas, Toyota couldn’t miss the opportunity to raise the hype surrounding its utility vehicle lineup. And thus, the 4Runner is now available with the Nightshade package while the Tundra and Tacoma can be specified with the SX package.
19 photos
2019 Toyota Tundra SX2019 Toyota Tundra SX2019 Toyota Tundra SX2019 Toyota Tundra SX2019 Toyota Tundra SX2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade2019 Toyota Tacoma SX2019 Toyota Tacoma SX2019 Toyota Tacoma SX2019 Toyota Tacoma SX
Described as special editions by Toyota, these options “provide a heavy dose of style that aims to be light on the wallet.” Bringing the point home, the Nightshade adds $1,740 to the retail price of the 4Runner Limited 4x2 or 4Runner Limiter 4x4 models. Now available at dealerships, customers can choose between three colors: Magnetic Gray Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, and Midnight Black Metallic.

Compared to the bone-stock specification, the Nightshade features black exhaust tips, black chrome moldings, and black 20-inch wheels. The theme extends to the cabin, and if you look closely, even the badging and door garnish are finished in black.

Moving on to the SX, the Tundra and Tacoma with this package are gifted with color-keyed accents and blacked-out wheels. From the grille surrounds to the bumper end caps and bucket seats, it’s almost impossible to mistake the SX with anything else. The option costs $1,630 on top of the Tundra SR5 and $560 over the suggested retail price of the Tacoma SR, be it rear- or four-wheel drive.

Other than components subjected to normal wear and maintenance items, Toyota sweetens the deal with a new-vehicle warranty with coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additional 60-month warranties bring peace of mind to the customer in regard to the powertrain and corrosion. In the case of the 4Runner, ToyotaCare comes standard, covering factory-scheduled maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles.

For the 2019 model year, the Tacoma SR retails at $25,550. The Tacoma SR5 is a lot more expensive at $33,220, and finally, the 4Runner Limited starts at a mind-boggling $43,225 not including the destination charge. Compared to segment rivals with similar levels of standard equipment, there’s no denying Toyota is pushing the envelope with these pricing points.
2019 Toyota Tacoma 2019 Toyota Tundra 2019 Toyota 4Runner Special Edition SUV pickup truck
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 