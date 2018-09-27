NASA Takes a Photo of Opportunity Rover From Mars Orbit

Toyota Launches New Appearance Packages For Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner

At the 2018 State Fair of Texas, Toyota couldn’t miss the opportunity to raise the hype surrounding its utility vehicle lineup. And thus, the 4Runner is now available with the Nightshade package while the Tundra and Tacoma can be specified with the SX package. 19 photos



Compared to the bone-stock specification, the Nightshade features black exhaust tips, black chrome moldings, and black 20-inch wheels. The theme extends to the cabin, and if you look closely, even the badging and door garnish are finished in black.



Moving on to the SX, the



Other than components subjected to normal wear and maintenance items, Toyota sweetens the deal with a new-vehicle



For the 2019 model year, the Tacoma SR retails at $25,550. The Tacoma SR5 is a lot more expensive at $33,220, and finally, the 4Runner Limited starts at a mind-boggling $43,225 not including the destination charge. Compared to segment rivals with similar levels of standard equipment, there’s no denying Toyota is pushing the envelope with these pricing points. Described as special editions by Toyota, these options “provide a heavy dose of style that aims to be light on the wallet.” Bringing the point home, the Nightshade adds $1,740 to the retail price of the 4Runner Limited 4x2 or 4Runner Limiter 4x4 models. Now available at dealerships, customers can choose between three colors: Magnetic Gray Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, and Midnight Black Metallic.Compared to the bone-stock specification, the Nightshade features black exhaust tips, black chrome moldings, and black 20-inch wheels. The theme extends to the cabin, and if you look closely, even the badging and door garnish are finished in black.Moving on to the SX, the Tundra and Tacoma with this package are gifted with color-keyed accents and blacked-out wheels. From the grille surrounds to the bumper end caps and bucket seats, it’s almost impossible to mistake the SX with anything else. The option costs $1,630 on top of the Tundra SR5 and $560 over the suggested retail price of the Tacoma SR, be it rear- or four-wheel drive.Other than components subjected to normal wear and maintenance items, Toyota sweetens the deal with a new-vehicle warranty with coverage for 36 months or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Additional 60-month warranties bring peace of mind to the customer in regard to the powertrain and corrosion. In the case of the 4Runner, ToyotaCare comes standard, covering factory-scheduled maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles.For the 2019 model year, the Tacoma SR retails at $25,550. The Tacoma SR5 is a lot more expensive at $33,220, and finally, the 4Runner Limited starts at a mind-boggling $43,225 not including the destination charge. Compared to segment rivals with similar levels of standard equipment, there’s no denying Toyota is pushing the envelope with these pricing points.