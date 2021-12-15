Toyota Joins Efforts to Supports Relief After Devastating U.S. Tornado Outbreak

There were no mentions of sales data, carbon footprints, or flashy new EV models in Toyota's latest press release. Something far more important and dire than any of that was at hand. Today, the company announced that their American division will donate $500,000 to aid for the relief of a tornado outbreak that crossed six US States.
$250,000 of this money will go to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. Who services the area most devastated by the wrath of the recent storms. The remaining $250,000 will be donated to SBP, Toyota's disaster resilience, response, and recovery partner. This money will go towards the ongoing recovery effort already underway since the storms passed last week. Dozens are still missing and feared lost.
Toyota will also call upon its many suppliers and support agencies to donate a not-insignificant amount of money for the specific purpose of aiding in the grueling and expensive recovery effort. These companies include DENSO, their OEM sparkplug supplier, and Toyota Tsusho America, their corporate trading subsidiary.
Toyota is no stranger to such relief efforts. Most famously, funding food drives for New York City communities in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in October 2012. So too did their American subsidiaries aid in this effort.
In total, at least $800,000 of Toyota capital will be transferred directly into the funds of rescue workers and first responders in affected states like Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
In addition, Toyota will match the charitable donations of every employee contribution in support of SBP and the American Red Cross in their efforts to save as many lives as possible.
Toyota Financial Services have announced payment relief options for owners who've lost property or loved ones in the wrath of one of the worst December tornadoes in recorded history.
It will cost the king's share to recover all that was lost in the storm. This contribution from America's highest seller of automobiles is undoubtedly going to be of huge assistance.
Toyota will also call upon its many suppliers and support agencies to donate a not-insignificant amount of money for the specific purpose of aiding in the grueling and expensive recovery effort. These companies include DENSO, their OEM sparkplug supplier, and Toyota Tsusho America, their corporate trading subsidiary.
Toyota is no stranger to such relief efforts. Most famously, funding food drives for New York City communities in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in October 2012. So too did their American subsidiaries aid in this effort.
In total, at least $800,000 of Toyota capital will be transferred directly into the funds of rescue workers and first responders in affected states like Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
In addition, Toyota will match the charitable donations of every employee contribution in support of SBP and the American Red Cross in their efforts to save as many lives as possible.
Toyota Financial Services have announced payment relief options for owners who've lost property or loved ones in the wrath of one of the worst December tornadoes in recorded history.
It will cost the king's share to recover all that was lost in the storm. This contribution from America's highest seller of automobiles is undoubtedly going to be of huge assistance.