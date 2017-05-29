autoevolution

Toyota GT86 Racer Explains Driving on the Nurburgring in the Rain, Uses Slicks

 
The length of the Nurburgring is just one of the factors that have brought the Green Hell its official nickname. In fact, the weather at the infamous German track can be just as unforgiving to drivers as the configuration of the bends. So how do you tackle the caprices of the Nordschleife atmospheric conditions?
One brilliant answer comes from a guy called Dale Lomas, whom Ring fans should be familiar with - from driving an M3 Ring Taxi to delivering random Touristenfahrten laps where he trolls supercars in a Caterham, Dale constantly provides Nurburgring adventures that can serve as driving lessons.

However, with the Nurburgring 24H race having taken over the circuit the past weekend, the aficionado was able to leave behind the Bridge to Gantry configuration that defines tourist drives, going for the full length of the track inside a Toyota GT86 racecar.

The Toyobaru managed to climb to the third place of its class podium, with Dale delivering one hell of a doing-the-Nurburgring-in-the-wet lesson in the process.

When you're out there chasing victory on slicks, you have no other choice than to deliver your A-game and, thanks to the in-car camera and the post-race comments the gearhead provides, even novice drivers will understand the basics of tackling the Green Hell in the wet.

With aquaplaning, oversteer and understeer being the main course, the laps you're about to see should serve as a guide even when you're not on slicks.

And those of you wondering just how much the weather can impact one's Ring adventure should check out what happens in Kallenhard, one of the bends whose grip levels change dramatically once the skies open up.

P.S.: After a storm-infused chase, the said Toyota GT86 managed to grab third place in its class, passing some much angrier GT3 racers on the way.

