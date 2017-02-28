Toyota GT 86 Painted With Pancake Mix, Look too Good to Eat

Since the last time we talked about pancakes
, I've made crepes and American ones with blueberries. But somehow, a Toyota GT 86
-shaped pancake looks more delicious.
For a reason known only to the Japanese automaker, the UK division decided to hire a pancake artist to make the Toyota logo, the GT 86 sports coupe and the little Aygo
.
The 86 has been on sale in Britain since 2012, so it's not as fresh as the pancake mix used to paint it. However, it has more things in common with the little Aygo than you'd think.
For example, despite Toyota being the biggest automaker in the world for many years (not 2016, though), it decided to co-develop the two cars with other companies. The 2.0-liter under the hood of the 86 is similar to that of a Subaru Impreza. As for the Aygo, there are Citroen and Peugeot versions that differ only the cosmetic department.
Both cars are fun to drive, though not to the same degree. With the GT 86, it's about the way it drives, the way it lets you have fun without breaking the speed limit. Even though you might not believe us, we had genuine fun while at the wheel of the Aygo too, with half a V6 engine burbling under the hood. It's light, and the optional fabric roof adds character.
I wonder what all those colors taste like because the yellow looks like vanilla. Like it or not, "vanilla" has always been a big part of Toyota's appeal. But in recent years, they've added some spice too. The 86 is actually one of the least aggressively designed cars they've got, especially compared to the C-HR crossover and the new Prius.
But anyway, here are the videos. Tell us which piece of pancake art you like best or what your favorite topping is. Heck, you can even share your recipe in the comments section.