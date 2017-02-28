autoevolution

Toyota GT 86 Painted With Pancake Mix, Look too Good to Eat

 
28 Feb 2017, 16:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Since the last time we talked about pancakes, I've made crepes and American ones with blueberries. But somehow, a Toyota GT 86-shaped pancake looks more delicious.
For a reason known only to the Japanese automaker, the UK division decided to hire a pancake artist to make the Toyota logo, the GT 86 sports coupe and the little Aygo.

The 86 has been on sale in Britain since 2012, so it's not as fresh as the pancake mix used to paint it. However, it has more things in common with the little Aygo than you'd think.

For example, despite Toyota being the biggest automaker in the world for many years (not 2016, though), it decided to co-develop the two cars with other companies. The 2.0-liter under the hood of the 86 is similar to that of a Subaru Impreza. As for the Aygo, there are Citroen and Peugeot versions that differ only the cosmetic department.

Both cars are fun to drive, though not to the same degree. With the GT 86, it's about the way it drives, the way it lets you have fun without breaking the speed limit. Even though you might not believe us, we had genuine fun while at the wheel of the Aygo too, with half a V6 engine burbling under the hood. It's light, and the optional fabric roof adds character.

I wonder what all those colors taste like because the yellow looks like vanilla. Like it or not, "vanilla" has always been a big part of Toyota's appeal. But in recent years, they've added some spice too. The 86 is actually one of the least aggressively designed cars they've got, especially compared to the C-HR crossover and the new Prius.

But anyway, here are the videos. Tell us which piece of pancake art you like best or what your favorite topping is. Heck, you can even share your recipe in the comments section.





toyota gt 86 Toyota Aygo pic of the day Toyota pancake art
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

TOYOTA GT 86 64
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68