Toyota GR Yaris Gets Virtual “Super Boosted” Treatment and a Vintage Livery

Over the years, the Japanese automaker has spectacularly broken with the tradition of building reliable but dull cars on several occasions. As far as performance vehicles go, we could name a few modern examples, such as the Toyota Supra, Lexus LF-A, and the recent GR Yaris.
The latter, a true pocket-rocket with WRC genes (after all, it’s been developed by Gazoo Racing with help from Tommi Makkinen Racing), has easily taken the automotive enthusiast world by storm. Sporting a muscular three-door body, a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.6-liter engine pushed to 261 horsepower and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque, and crucial all-wheel-drive power delivery, the GR Yaris clearly shows Toyota still knows how to make exciting cars.
Just a look at any of the comparisons involving the GR Yaris will show the little Toyota won’t necessarily come on top of everything, though it will usually deliver the most smiles per gallon of the bunch. So, it’s only natural its inner “homologation special spirit” has also attracted the attention of the internet’s resident virtual artists.
The prolific Abimelec Design label has also taken notice of the feisty pocket rocket and decided it’s time for a CGI makeover. In keeping with the spirit of the factory build, the virtual artist hasn’t gone overboard with this installment of the GR Yaris and instead decided to infuse even more of the known motorsport character.
In this depiction, the small Toyota isn’t that small anymore, though, because the vehicle has been widened to the point of almost making it “as wide as it is long.” Meanwhile, the vintage-flavored suit has been designed to bring back fond memories of another special nameplate, taking inspiration from the IMSA Toyota Celica's livery from the 1990s.
The virtual artist doesn’t mention what exactly powers his CGI creation, but judging by the hulking tires, we’d be sad to find out this thing hasn’t been treated to at least a 2JZ twin-turbo inline-six swap...
