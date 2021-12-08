Toyota GR Supra Races Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack In Epic Muscle vs. Sports Car Fight

This turned out to be a very interesting straight-line brawl, between two cars built using entirely different design philosophies. One is big, heavy and some would argue, sufficiently powerful. The other is more compact, more lightweight and, of course, more nimble.
Watching muscle cars race sports cars is always fun. We’re dealing with two separate segments, established long ago. Not even something like the Camaro ZL1 or the Mustang GT350R could force these segments to interject, because it is simply a matter of size and weight, as much as it is about handling and overall dynamics.
The protagonist of this video is without a doubt the Toyota GR Supra, seen as how it raced two opponents instead of just one, like the Challenger. First in line for the Japanese two-door was an Audi TT RS, which dispatched the Supra with a great amount of ease. Sure, mods aren’t out of the question, but if we’re right about that Supra being a 2.0 T model, then it really wouldn’t have mattered.
We believe the latter might be packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit with 255 horsepower because it couldn’t break the 13-second barrier in either race. Yes, the driver may have been at fault for that but let’s just go with best guess for now.
As for the Challenger, according to the description of the video, it is a Scat Pack version, which means it’s got a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit with no supercharger, putting down 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. It’s nowhere near as exciting as a Hellcat, but still we feel comfortable calling it a muscle car, seen as how it has nearly 500 hp.
In the end, the Dodge carved its way past the Supra like a hot knife through butter, winning the race by more than a second.
The protagonist of this video is without a doubt the Toyota GR Supra, seen as how it raced two opponents instead of just one, like the Challenger. First in line for the Japanese two-door was an Audi TT RS, which dispatched the Supra with a great amount of ease. Sure, mods aren’t out of the question, but if we’re right about that Supra being a 2.0 T model, then it really wouldn’t have mattered.
We believe the latter might be packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline unit with 255 horsepower because it couldn’t break the 13-second barrier in either race. Yes, the driver may have been at fault for that but let’s just go with best guess for now.
As for the Challenger, according to the description of the video, it is a Scat Pack version, which means it’s got a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit with no supercharger, putting down 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. It’s nowhere near as exciting as a Hellcat, but still we feel comfortable calling it a muscle car, seen as how it has nearly 500 hp.
In the end, the Dodge carved its way past the Supra like a hot knife through butter, winning the race by more than a second.