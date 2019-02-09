Toyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRD Looks Promising

Thanks to Toyota Racing Development, the GR Supra has morphed into the Performance Line Concept TRD. The one-off is a preview of what customers can expect from their Supra sports cars as long as they’re prepared to pay for the go-faster bits.

A finned spoiler up front has been added to reduce lift and increase downforce, and the same can be said about the side skirts. TRD explains that the carbon-fiber panels on the doors are there to reduce airflow turbulence, channeling the air to the rear end.



Speaking of which, the diffuser now includes fins on the sides that promise better balance during high-speed cornering. Even the deck-mounted spoiler is made from carbon fiber, and yes, those are 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels made from forged aluminum featuring a multi-spoke design.



The website for the GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRD mentions “



Handling matters a lot when it comes down to sports cars, but Toyota might want to think about the output of the B58 too in the long run.



