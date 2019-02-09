autoevolution

Toyota GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRD Looks Promising

Thanks to Toyota Racing Development, the GR Supra has morphed into the Performance Line Concept TRD. The one-off is a preview of what customers can expect from their Supra sports cars as long as they’re prepared to pay for the go-faster bits.
Revealed at the Osaka Automesse 2019 in Japan, the concept comes with carbon-fiber panels that promise both lightness and stiffness. Unfortunately no, the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo from BMW hasn’t been touched by the engineers at Toyota Racing Development.

A finned spoiler up front has been added to reduce lift and increase downforce, and the same can be said about the side skirts. TRD explains that the carbon-fiber panels on the doors are there to reduce airflow turbulence, channeling the air to the rear end.

Speaking of which, the diffuser now includes fins on the sides that promise better balance during high-speed cornering. Even the deck-mounted spoiler is made from carbon fiber, and yes, those are 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels made from forged aluminum featuring a multi-spoke design.

The website for the GR Supra Performance Line Concept TRD mentions “to be continuedat the bottom of the page, which means that Toyota Racing Development has more go-faster upgrades in the pipeline. The thing is, the Z4 M40i happens to be more powerful than the Supra despite the fact the German roadster isn’t an M car.

Handling matters a lot when it comes down to sports cars, but Toyota might want to think about the output of the B58 too in the long run. Japan is also offered the B48, a four-cylinder turbo that’s available on the SZ-R with 258 PS. The SZ without the R makes do with 197 PS, making it less powerful than the 2.0-liter boxer (208 PS or 205 horsepower) in the Toyota 86.

Given these circumstances, Toyota has to rethink the engine range of the Supra as the engineers develop the second generation of the 86. Oh, and by the way, the all-new 86 is definitely coming!
