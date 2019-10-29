Parking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury Condo

Toyota GR Supra GT4 to Sell From EUR 175,000 in 2020

As it pushes to “strengthen its focus on customer motorsport,” Japanese carmaker Toyota decided to give the recently unveiled Supra some steroids and turn it into a race-worthy car. Aptly called GR Supra GT4, the vehicle will become a common sight on the world’s tracks starting next year. 26 photos



As of March 2020, the GT4 will become available for European buyers, and by the time the calendar reads August, it will be on sale in the U.S., and later on in Japan and other Asian countries. Pricing was not announced for America, but it Europe the target figure is €175,000.



The race version of the Supra is powered by a 3.0-liter BMW inline six-cylinder engine fitted with a single twin-scroll turbocharger, tuned into developing 430 hp, all of them controlled via a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shifters.



A mechanical limited-slip differential, Akrapovic exhaust system and Ravenol lubricants are included in the deal. Ride comfort is ensured by MacPherson struts at the front and multilink suspension with KW dampers at the front and rear.



Visually, the GT4 stands out thanks to the natural fiber composite front splitter and rear wing, both helping bring down the car’s weight to 1,350 kg (2,976 lbs.).



The safety of the driver has been taken into account, and the car features a high-strength roll cage, an FIA-standard racing seat with six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher. There are also a carbon fiber instrument panel and a specifically-designed steering wheel.



Stopping power from the Toyota GR Supra GT4 comes from a tuned brake system with racing calipers, six-piston front and four-piston rear.



